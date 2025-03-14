AI doesn’t make good art

The 21st century has been a time of rapid change, introducing innovations that while we have come to enjoy, we may not necessarily need. One such invention is artificial intelligence (AI) and, more specifically, AI-generated art.

While there are both advantages and disadvantages to AI, the negatives outweigh the positives. AI-generated art can be considered unethical or immoral due to its aid in misinformation and fake news, however, some artists use AI for inspiration, adding to their own creativity.

The importance of art

It is undoubtable that artists have enriched the world with their creativity, hard work and passion. Art has provided people with not only a form of self-expression but also a means of making a living. What I love most about art is its possibilities for deeper meaning — two people can interpret the same piece in entirely different ways. This subjectivity is part of what makes human-made art so special. There is something special and unquantifiable about an artist’s style, such as Sandro Botticelli’s realism and movement, which I believe AI could never replace.

However, with the rise of AI-generated art, we are at risk of losing the thousands of years of creativity that have become an essential part of human culture.

The dangers of AI-generated art

Misinformation is one of the biggest dangers of AI, as U.S. President Donald Trump demonstrated when he used AI-generated images to illustrate his proposed plan for Gaza. This careless use of AI sets a dangerous precedent, making it easier for others to manipulate information in similar ways.

Beyond misinformation, AI — whether used for churning out essays or for creating art — also poses an environmental threat. According to the International Energy Agency, a single request made through ChatGPT consumes 10 times the electricity of a single Google search. Additionally, data centres generate electronic waste containing harmful substances such as mercury and lead. The environmental cost of AI is far greater than many people realize.

And because AI is easily accessible to many, it makes it that much more tempting to the average Joe’s who use it, which makes it that much more dangerous.

AI is not a good replacement

Another issue with AI is its lack of originality. Professors often criticize AI-generated writing for being repetitive, with similar sentence structures, phrasing and ideas. I think that the same criticism applies to AI-generated art.

Artists possess unique talents that set their work apart, from individual brushstrokes to distinctive colour palettes. AI can produce artwork, but it cannot replicate the nuances of human creativity, nor should AI-generated pieces be valued in the same way as traditional art. What makes human-made art so compelling is the experience it provides — both for the artist and for those who engage with it.

Put simply, AI-generated art is just not as good as human-made art. There will always be something it lacks.

The benefits

That said, AI-generated art isn’t entirely without merit. If used ethically — unlike in Trump’s case — it can be a useful tool, even for artists. For instance, AI can help spark creativity, much like how ChatGPT can assist with brainstorming topics for an essay.

AI can also generate images of historical events that predate modern photography, offering an interesting visual interpretation of the past.

If you are chronically online, like me, you may have come across TikTok or Instagram videos with captions like “POV: You wake up in WW2 in Czechia in 1945.” These short clips offer pure entertainment, not necessarily because they’re convincing, but because for better or worse, they are interesting to look at. At best, they offer an artistic interpretation based on historical records, news articles or people’s real experiences.

We need human art

Art is more than just images. It takes many forms — from dance and film to music, or anything that involves creative expression. But most of all, art is human. Art is the product of human thoughts, emotions, experiences and backgrounds. It is deeply personal and subjective. And that is its true beauty. The way art makes people feel, and the way people create art in response to those feelings, is something irreplaceable. No matter how advanced AI becomes, it will never replicate human creativity.

AI-generated art may have its place in the digital world, but it should never overshadow human artistry. Instead of replacing artists, AI should be used to enhance creativity in ways that support, rather than undermine, the work of those who dedicate their lives to making art.