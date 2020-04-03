Letter from the Editor: A goodbye

Dear Reader,

This issue, while it won’t be printed, was created in spite of everything happening around us.

Students had to move out of residence and/or go back to their home provinces and countries, which of course, impacted Gazette staff and contributors. It’s a time of uncertainty, challenging our mental and physical health. I couldn’t be prouder of the writers and editors who put these stories together so we could have the equivalent of a final paper, even just online.

I’d expected to feel differently at the end of our final issue. Like Frodo after casting the One Ring into Mount Doom: “It’s over. It’s done.” But I don’t feel “done.” Although my job at the Gazette finishes in May, I feel a lingering sense of responsibility. I want the paper to continue. I want its writers to continue producing important work. That said, I am doing my best to only focus on what I can control. We’d all do well to keep that in mind while we’re stuck at home over the coming weeks.

You may be in a tough headspace, not sure where your next paycheque is coming from. Take care of yourself. If you’re in a position to do so, however, other folks in your community could use your help. Subscribe to a newspaper like the Globe and Mail or drop a donation to The Coast. Donate to a food bank. Support your favourite local business by placing an online order or buying a gift card.

If you can’t do any of those things, extend a genuine “thank you” to everyone who is still out there working, whether they’re a medical professional, a mail carrier or stocking shelves at the grocery store.

I’m uncertain about the future, as we all are. What I do know is that I’ll keep writing. I hope you keep reading.