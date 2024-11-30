What are your plans after university? You don’t have to answer just yet

As university flies by, the age-old question lurks over the shoulders of many walking through campus: “What are your plans after university?”

The answer depends on the person. Although it’s easy to feel like everyone else has their lives figured out and you will be left behind, more people are unsure of their future plans than you think.

It’s not a race

The average university degree takes between four and five years, depending on the program, major, minor and any additional requirements or certificates needed to complete your degree. This is all part of the experience. Throughout these years, you learn and grow as a person. You are constantly changing and experiencing new things. The version of yourself who started your degree will not be the same person who walks across the stage. Getting a university degree is not a race, and everyone’s finish line looks different. The only thing that matters is your education — not your classmates’.

Taking a break

Once you’ve completed your degree, you may choose to take a much needed break. Feelings of exhaustion and burnout are not uncommon with university students. Some people may want to move back home to save money, as the cost of living makes serious dents in students’ bank accounts. Others may want to travel with their newfound free time, opting for adventures in Europe before they’re “tied down” by responsibility. For some students, further education, like graduate school, may be required. These options are great — but only if they are the best choice for you.

Finding a job

Other graduates may not take a break at all, hopping right into the job search. Attempting to find a job right after completing your degree is a challenge and finding a job right away is not always guaranteed.

Out there in the working world, you may realize your interests lie in a different field than your original field of study. A change in careers may require additional schooling or other training and you may need to get another job while you figure it out. Although this possibility is daunting, don’t stress. Everyone finds their career in different ways. It’s normal to change your mind.

Post-grad plans

It’s important to note that not every student has the financial or personal freedom to not be stressed about their post graduate plans. Not everyone can afford to take a trip to find themselves or change their minds multiple times.

However, that doesn’t mean you need to have everything figured out right away. There may already be some people who do — which is great for them — but know it’s okay if you don’t. The importance of rushing into big decisions is almost always less immediate than it feels.

FOMO

You should never feel worried if you don’t immediately know what you want to do with the rest of your life. The fear of missing out on “adult” milestones is valid but can also be misguided. Do your research, make your plans, but if the thought of needing to figure out what you want to do after university is disrupting your daily life, you may need to re-evaluate the weight these plans carry. The thought of your future should be exciting, not scary.

You’re not alone

You don’t have to make these decisions alone. Lean on your community, family or friends for advice. The people who know you best will be able to help guide you in the right direction or at least help you consider things from another perspective.

There is always such pressure to have everything figured out right away and for the rest of your life. Your life is long and will be filled with many mistakes as well as successes to share with those who come after us. So why not try new things and see if you like them? Finding the right career is full of trial and error.

The world around us is constantly changing and so are we. As we navigate the times we live in, there will always be something to worry or stress about and there will always be times when we feel behind or as if everyone else has things figured out. But that’s never truly the case.

So, what are your plans after university? Let’s find out together.