Your vote matters: Students in the 2025 federal election

With every generation comes new perspectives and different societal values. As our population and economy changes, so do the needs of the people. There will be a Canadian federal election before Oct. 20, 2025, likely in the fall — and for many new, young students, this will be the first time casting their ballot in an election. This can be an exciting and important opportunity to exercise one’s civic duty as a citizen of a democratic country. Voting can be empowering, and although it can seem like a difficult decision, or at times irrelevant, at the end of the day your vote matters. The election is the time to give your input and attempt to create change.

Canadian election & voting process

Knowing who to vote for can prove to be a challenge, especially as a new voter, but there are a variety of things you can do to prepare for the election and become educated on which parties represent what ideals as well as how the voting process actually works. A first step is to understand how the election process works. In the most basic explanation, Canada is divided into ridings (or federal electoral districts). Each party will have a candidate running in each riding; there may also be independent candidates running. This is who you will be voting for. Whoever wins the majority of the vote in their riding then represents the area as a member of Parliament. For more information on forms of government, you can look at Parliament of Canada’s website.

For the actual voting process, there are many different methods available: you can vote on the day of the election, in advance polling days, at any elections office or by mail. It is important to note that in doing any of these, you must first ensure that you are registered to vote at your current address. For a more detailed look on the voting process, Elections Canada is one of many good resources.

The importance of voting

Students are the future, and our future is dependent on the actions of our government. So, it only makes sense to promote a government with values and action plans to further support a future we want. Some students think the election may not impact them or may think their vote does not matter. But not voting means that your voice is not making a difference within the election.

For example, you might support a minor party. And because you don’t think they will win, you don’t vote. But if everyone whose views align with a very small party do not vote because they think they won’t win, the party of course is not going to get votes. However, if enough people with the same mindset,vote, change is possible.

Knowing who to vote for

The federal government regulates several things, including: criminal law, national defense, citizenship and marriage. You don’t need to know every single detail of the federal government to know what your general political values are.

Each party runs a campaign prior to the election, promoting their ideals and proposals for the government. Public Service Alliance of Canada provides a breakdown of each major party’s electoral platforms, with links to each of their individual websites. Elections Canada is another great site with direct information and direct links to all registered political parties.

It is important to be informed, as voting blindly is more of a disservice than not voting at all. In showing up to the election ready to vote but being unaware of the policy plans and values of the party you vote for, there is a shade of danger. Especially with one-sided media, or heresay, improper information can falsely inform citizens of those running for political power. Looking at multiple sources when doing research, and sifting through information is important. Since the government voted in will create laws and everyday policies that affect us, being informed when voting is imperative.

Taking next steps

If you are passionate about political action, you can do more than vote. A form of political participation students can partake in is contacting local members of Parliament and other party members to advocate for one’s concerns. This can be done by email, letter or phone.

By doing this, you can further exercise your right to freedom of speech and help spark discussions about any number of social and economic issues.

An even bigger step could be volunteering for a political campaign. If you have done your research and are particularly interested in a party, you can meet your local representatives and aid in their campaign. This can include going door to door, discussing values and plans of your supported party to the public, and promoting the vote and democracy in general. This is a great way to not only further engage with the election, but also further promote the party with which your values most align.