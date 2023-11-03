Dal men’s basketball off to a rough start

The Cape Breton University Capers dismantled the Dalhousie University Tigers on Oct. 27, beating them 82-67 at the Dalplex in Halifax, NS.

“I’m not going to lie, we played horrible,” said Gabe Damey, a first-year Tiger. “[We are going to] look at the film, [and] play better defence. We got out in transition well, but we still need to get stops.”

This loss comes after the Tigers won all three of their games at the McGill Basketball Classic against McGill University, the University of British Columbia Okanagan and the University of Toronto. It was an impressive feat for the Dal team.

To start the game, Damey scored the first basket of the season off a midrange for Dalhousie, but CBU’s Justus Peuser answered right away with a triple.

The Friday night game was Damey’s first Atlantic University Sport (AUS) regular season appearance after he played at Jackson College for two years.

“It was good,” Damey said. “Sucks that we lost, but I think I’m comfortable with the new guys and I liked what we saw, we have a good group.”

A few possessions after Peuser’s triple, Damey drove down into the paint, scoring a gravity bending layup. He was fouled on the play but he missed his free throw.

Malcolm Christie, a third-year Tiger, entered the game as a reserve and his presence was immediately felt, swishing two three point shots to give the Tigers the lead.

While the Tigers led the Capers 27-20 at the end of the first quarter, CBU went on a 14-0 run to start the second to crush their lead.

In that dominating run, CBU’s Aaron Cunningham poked the ball away from Samuel Maillet and went on the fastbreak where he scored a tough layup, then matched that a few possessions later, this time hanging in the air for a jaw dropping two points.

Great plays in the run were also made by Capers Shakael Pryce, Shaquai Manswell and Peuser, who got CBU up to a double digit lead.

The Tigers clawed back to end the second quarter but remained down 42-47 at the end of the half.

On the first Dalhousie possession of the third, the Tigers looked like they could get nothing going until Spencer Riar, a first-year Tiger, scored a corner three.

Damey then followed that up with a falling away bucket, and crashed into the side mats.

The second half started looking like it was all Dal until CBU’s Tyson Cato blocked Riar, who thought he had an easy layup, leading to Peuser scoring a triple of his own.

Damey started the third quarter by scoring his 23rd point of the night, but Peuser left the Tigers with no time to celebrate by scoring his own three-pointer.

The Capers ended the quarter up 67-54.

In the fourth quarter, Christie got going again by hanging for a layup and scoring a three-pointer.

He ended the game with 13 points, two rebounds and an assist on four for 11 shooting, an off night for the third year guard who tied for 12 in AUS scoring last season.

“I think today was an off game,” Christie said. “I think we can be a lot better. Positives, I think we did a good job in our zone for a little bit, but there were a lot of mental lapses.”

The Capers steadily kept the Tigers attempted comebacks at ease and came out with the 82-67 win on the road.

“I think offensively, we got away from all of our stuff, and defensively we just let them go wherever they wanted,” Christie said. “We’ve got to be better.”

Peuser ended up with 18 points and took home the player of the game for the Capers.However the Tigers ended the weekend by getting their revenge against CBU, demolishing the Capers 92-66.