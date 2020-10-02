How COVID-19 afflicted sports

A timeline of the biggest local and international sports events (or lack of) since March

October 2, 2020/
  • March 7: The 2020 International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Women’s World Hockey Championships, due to be played in Halifax and Truro, were cancelled. Both cities were then awarded the 2021 edition.
  • March 13: The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) and the rest of the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) suspended their seasons. U Sports cancelled its national hockey and volleyball championships, the final championships of the 2019/2020 season. The hockey championships, including the men’s in Halifax and women’s in Charlottetown, had been underway for one day before cancellations. Dalhousie University was set to play in the women’s volleyball championships. PGA announced certain events, like the PGA Championship and the Masters, were postponed.
  • Aug. 4: Phase two of Dal Athletics’ facility reopening plan began. The Dalplex fitness hall and studios reopened on a limited, reservation-only basis. The Studley Gym also opened for youth programs and appointments.

