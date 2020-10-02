How COVID-19 afflicted sports

- March 7: The 2020 International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Women’s World Hockey Championships, due to be played in Halifax and Truro, were cancelled. Both cities were then awarded the 2021 edition.
- March 11: Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19 before a game in Oklahoma City. The NBA suspended the remainder of the season that night, becoming the first major league to do so.
- March 12: Major League Soccer (MLS) suspended its season. The National Hockey League (NHL) paused its season. The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) cancelled its men’s Division l basketball championships, better known as March Madness, plus the rest of their winter and spring championships. Major League Baseball (MLB) suspended Spring Training games and delayed the start of the season due to start March 26.
- March 13: The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) and the rest of the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) suspended their seasons. U Sports cancelled its national hockey and volleyball championships, the final championships of the 2019/2020 season. The hockey championships, including the men’s in Halifax and women’s in Charlottetown, had been underway for one day before cancellations. Dalhousie University was set to play in the women’s volleyball championships. PGA announced certain events, like the PGA Championship and the Masters, were postponed.
- March 24: The 2020 Summer Olympics and Paralympics in Tokyo, set to be held from July 24 to Aug. 9, were postponed until the summer of 2021.
- April 6: PGA released new dates for major tournaments. The PGA Championship moved to Aug. 6 to 9, the U.S. Open to Sept. 17 to 20 and the Masters to Nov. 12 to 15.
- May 26: The NHL confirmed 24 teams would finish the season in two or more “hubs” without fans. These hubs were confirmed as Toronto and Edmonton on July 10.
- June 4: The NBA approved the plan to resume their season at a bubble in Walt Disney World and included 22 teams within reach of playoff contention.
- June 8: Atlantic University Sport (AUS) suspended fall sports and cancelled six national championships across four sports.
- June 24: MLB announced a 60-game season to begin in July.
- July 6: Phase one of Dal Athletics’ reopening plan began. The Wickwire Field and outdoor tennis courts reopened.
- July 23: MLB season began without fans, but with some interesting cardboard cutouts in the stands instead.
- July 26: 24 NHL teams arrived in the Edmonton and Toronto bubbles. Playoffs were set to begin on Aug. 1.
- Aug. 4: Phase two of Dal Athletics’ facility reopening plan began. The Dalplex fitness hall and studios reopened on a limited, reservation-only basis. The Studley Gym also opened for youth programs and appointments.
- Aug. 17: After weeks of delays, the Canadian Football League (CFL) cancelled its season. Phase three of Dal Athletics’ facility reopening plan began. More Dalplex facilities, like the courts and pool, opened for appointments. Several student athletes returned to Halifax around this day or shortly thereafter.
- Aug. 18: The NFL said it would become the first of the big four North American sports leagues to let fans into games since March. The Kansas City Chiefs were permitted to allow 22 per cent of Arrowhead Stadium’s capacity into their Sept. 10 game, the season opener, against the Houston Texans. A fan tested positive for COVID-19 the next day.
- Aug. 25: The Montreal Impact of the MLS played a home game in front of 250 fans, the first pro sports event in Canada since March to allow fans. (The MLS isn’t considered one of the big four North American leagues.)
