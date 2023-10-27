Beau up for boo season

So, your summer fling turned into a fall soft launch and is now a Halloween beau. That is spooktacular for you, and I’ve got just the right outfit inspiration for you and your partner.

Batman and Catwoman

This one’s a classic and for good reason. The best part: if you want to keep up with the soft launch, you are still masked up. A mask for the Batman and Catwoman costumes are essential.

For Catwoman, a black latex, leather or lycra body suit, paired with black boots, a whip and a belt will serve the look! For last minute solutions, Amazon and Fashion Nova have you covered.

As for Batman, grab a couple yards of black fabric and tie that around the neck as a cape. For the armour, head to your thrift store and check the costume section. If it is not in black, use spray paint to achieve the look. A pair of black trousers and a fitted black shirt with a nice belt will complete the look. There you have it, an iconic power couple look.

Barbie and Ken

If the Barbie fever hasn’t left the building, then this one is just for you.

For Barbie, pull your favourite pink outfit, put your hair in a high ponytail and there you have it, Barbie has entered the building! I highly doubt this, but if you have nothing pink then H&M, Zara and ASOS have a range to choose from that you can reuse. Or, hit up your nearest consignment store.

As for your partner, well, they are just Ken, and they are going to be your accessory for the night. Go for a preppy pastel look, and you are both set for the night! Keep in mind, a pastel vest, light colored shorts, a white button down, white socks and shoes.

Mavis and Johnny

Yes, I am writing this one for you, the procrastinators.

For Mavis, dig through your wardrobe for a little black dress and pair these with red socks. If they have black stripes, that would be even better. On your arms, opt for gloves or cut an old pair of stockings, and on your feet a good pair of Converse will finish the look.

As for Johnny, pull out a self-coloured yellow T-shirt, layer that over a long-sleeved orange shirt and finish off the look with brown trousers. If you happen to have a Brazil football jersey, that can be used instead of the yellow T-shirt. And voila, y’all have an outfit for Halloween.

Woody and Buzz Lightyear

If you have time on your hands, this outfit is indeed worth the effort. A plaid shirt, blue denims in any form paired with cowboy boots, a belt and a cowboy hat are non-negotiables. For added frills, wear a red bandana around your neck. For the DIY element, get a white vest and paint black patches to mimic a cow print, and the look is complete.

This outfit is very thriftable. Trust me, I did it last year two days before Halloween.

As for Buzz Lightyear, here is where your creativity kicks in. The base is a white top and white bottoms. Get purple felt, cut it to fit your waist and secure it with pins to form a belt. Green, red and blue felt strips to mimic buttons can add to your look, and you can use the excess trimmings on your gloves to finish it off. For this outfit, a glue gun will be your best friend. Finish the look off with visor sunglasses you can grab at the gas station.

There you have it. Now, stop tricking yourself by procrastinating, and treat yourself with a fab costume!