Falling in love with fall fashion

Fall in Halifax is a mystical experience. You need to dress for both comfort and the weather, and things like chilly winds and rain also need to be taken into consideration.

Luckily, you have the power of choice in your hands. You can shop within your closet, swap with friends or thrift. Of course, heading to the mall or shopping online are always options as well. Above all, ensure that whatever choice you make is a conscious one, and will work with your wardrobe.

Chasing a trend will not make you as happy as incorporating your clothes into your lifestyle.

Power dressing

Fall 2023 is all about owning yourself and the power you hold. So, let me introduce you to power suits. They can be worn as a three-piece suit, or deconstructed: pairing your blazer with a band t-shirt and baggy jeans is a staple.

You can wear the vest as is with your trousers, or add a button up underneath. Play with a fitted tank and formal pants, and use jewelry and accessories to complete the look on a not so chilly day.

The best bet for this kind of look is to raid your father’s wardrobe. If that’s not possible, the thrift stores will have you covered. Head to Value Village in Dartmouth before I do! Besides that, Zara has unique pieces that can work as well.

Maxi

Maxi dresses and long skirts have been making waves for quite a while. These are great because they can be styled so many different ways. You can wear them as is, or hike them up on one side to create a high-low effect. Wear a shirt overtop to make it look like a skirt, or belt it or layer it over another dress or skirt to give a layered look!

Dynamite has a ton of silhouettes to pick from, or if you are looking for a piece with a whimsical boho touch, you need to check out Black Market!

Layering lace

Similar to the maxi trend, layering lace under a dress and having it poke out is a fun and flirty take on fall fashion. Also, lace outfits or crochet shirts are all the rage this year. With the preppy aesthetic taking off, this one is sure to keep growing!

The thing with trends is, they are cyclic. Head to your closest thrift store and you will find a myriad of pieces. If you are looking for one stop, drop in at Urban Outfitters.

Resurgence of glam rock

Think David Bowie or Prince. This is a trend that is set to peak around Halloween and keep growing from there. So, get out that gaudy jacket and that bling, because maximalism and the grunge aesthetic have just had a love child and it’s all the rage!

50+ shades of grey

With sweater weather being the aesthetic, grey is the colour to cop. Everything from joggers and blazers, to sweat sets in grey will make you look put together and trendy, but also versatile. This is because they can be mixed and matched, as they fall under the neutral colour pallet.

For this one, head to Roots, where you will find some comfy yet stylish basics.

Polka dots

The ‘70s resurgence is here and if you can’t fight it, then fall in love with it. If big polka dots aren’t your thing, then opt for them in smaller sizes, in a myriad of colours and in any silhouette.

Cargos (baggy aesthetic)

I don’t have to say much here.

Unless you have been living under a rock, this trend can be seen everywhere from the campus quad to fashion week. This asks the question, do you like big shirt big pants, little shirt big pants or small dress layered over big pants?

From H&M, to Brandy Melville, to Zara, almost every brand carries these. But to save that coin, Savers will be your bestie!

Blooming florals

Who says florals are just for spring and summer? Adding some pizzazz to your outfit with some floral touches will take your outfit to the next level. A flower choker, a flower bag or just floral prints are everywhere, you just need to know where to find them.

Hint: your grandma’s closet or the thrift store.

Ravishing reds

Red lips never lie, and a red outfit is to die for! With temperatures dropping, red will pack a punch and bring in heat. Adding flavour to any outfit with a pop of red is sometimes all you need, be it red socks, a red belt, red loafers, a red trench or even red hair.

This is your red flag era—who says you need to hibernate? Go all out, and let the jaws drop. Step out in style and do not forget, you are wearing your clothes. Don’t let it be the other way around!