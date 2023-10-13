Sweaty Armpit Stain or Cool Breeze on my Leather Jacket?

Every year there comes a time when tank tops, shorts and dastardly Hawaiian shirts must end. The dwindling summer days come bundled with the hopeful, mysterious air of fall and also a dramatic shift in style.

Fall is the perfect time to get creative with how you dress.

I consider myself a massive fan of the fall season. Something about the smells, the leaves falling and no longer having to sweat really tickles my fancy. Furthermore, when it comes to fashion, fall is the perfect time to get creative with how you dress.

My standard fall boot is my very slightly platformed Doc Martens, and on an average fall day you’ll likely catch me in some baggy Carhartt jeans, an oddly vibrant knitted sweater, and/or one of my many unique jackets. Most of these clothing articles come from thrift stores, and thrifting is an affordable and sustainable way to work on your style.

Summer fashion completely revolves around limitations. The immense heat heavily dictates the amount of clothing one is able to wear. Unless you’re a fan of buckets of sweat. If layering and cool jackets are your thing, fall is going to treat you very nicely.

Wearing more doesn’t always mean you’re going to look better, but fall brings the perfect balance of temperature between immense cold and immense heat. Therefore, it gives one the option to layer or not layer.

Having access to the full arsenal of your closet is always a plus. You can focus on looking nice without worrying about the armpit stains you might soon accumulate. If I wanted to wear my favorite white shirt on a little summer bike ride, best believe that shirt will be a nice shade of damp gray by the time I arrive at my destination.

It doesn’t matter how cool you look if, after a hearty jog, you look like you’ve stepped out of the splash pad.

Versatility is a variable that must also coincide with style. It doesn’t matter how cool you look if, after a hearty jog, you look like you’ve stepped out of the splash pad. Once summer comes to an end, I know it’s finally time to break out that scarf I’ve had lying in the dusty corner of my room for months. The boots can come out, but not at the expense of sneakers. The jackets shall come, but not at the expense of your cool graphic tee. Nobody shall miss the sandals.

But if you do end up missing your sandals, chuck on a pair of socks to obscure your nasty toes, and step out onto the town feeling comfortable and warm.

It does have to be mentioned, however, that no one should support socks and sandals. Socks and slides are okay, but you have to grow up eventually. That being said, the sheer increase in options is a huge virtue of fall fashion that summer simply cannot compete with. If you wanted to put those socked feet in sandals, you now have the option.

I have had enough of your criminal Hawaiian shirts and your odd salmon colored dress shorts.

Those who prefer summer fashion likely possess few sweat glands and the ugliest puffer jacket you’ve ever seen. I have had enough of your criminal Hawaiian shirts and your odd salmon-coloured dress shorts.

If you’re looking for some places to shop I suggest the Dartmouth Value Village, the Loot downtown, or the Funky Flea market which is open every Sunday.

It is time for us, as a species, to bask in the beautiful orange and yellow tones of fall and not have to worry about carrying your awesome sweater around the whole day because you got too hot. No more carrying around that old stick of deodorant.

My friends, it’s time for fall.