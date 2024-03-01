Learning tai chi at the Dalplex

Tai chi is a gentle internal Chinese martial art that practices slow and controlled movements.

It does not require any tools or equipment to practice which makes it accessible and affordable. During the practice, you utilize your own body weight to perform the movements, and you cultivate your internal energy.

Tai chi is regarded as a moving meditation that has benefits for mental and physical health. Learning the movements of tai chi requires practice and commitment.

Classes on the martial art are offered at the Dalplex every Sunday and Wednesday morning. The instructor, Ping Lu, has been involved with practicing and teaching tai chi for numerous years.

Lu first got involved with teaching tai chi at the Dalplex when she was completing her PhD at Dalhousie University. Lu’s PhD research focused on aging and health, with all participants of her cross-culture study being tai chi practitioners. In her research, Lu compared Western and Chinese practices of tai chi.

A typical class

A tai chi class at the Dalplex involves going through the 24 movements in the simplified tai chi set, which is the most popular set internationally. This set was created by tai chi masters in China and has been practiced worldwide.

After completing the set, participants work at their own pace, with the guidance of Lu, to learn the movements in the set and to ensure proper technique is being followed.

The classes are a drop-in style, so people of any skill level are welcome to join the class. Going to the classes regularly helps to advance your practice and the natural movements of your body.

Based on her patience and kindness, I found it evident that Lu is motivated to help people learn this martial art.

“The most satisfaction that comes from this job is being able to help other people improve or maintain their health,” said Lu.

Grading the experience

Scale of 1-10; 1 being little and 10 being larger

Time Commitment: 2

Skill: 5

Accessibility: 9

Enjoyment: 8

Overall Experience: 8

Concluding thoughts

Tai chi can act as a preventative exercise for future joint pain or other health concerns, and Lu’s recommendation is to start early. Tai chi provides benefits for body mobility that can help to ensure good health. By starting to practice tai chi early in your life you only risk to reap the benefits.

“The best medicine is the prevention of disease,” said Lu. “I believe that if you put more emphasis on your health before getting sick, you won’t get sick.”

During a tai chi class at Dalplex, you get to work at your own pace in a safe and friendly environment. Overall, this is a unique exercise class that would be enjoyable to explore with friends. For more information about tai chi at Dal, check out the Dalplex website.

