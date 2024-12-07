Traditional(ish) shortbread cookies

It’s officially December, we’ve almost made it! Just a couple more weeks of exams and then — alright, we haven’t quite made it out of the tunnel yet, but I can see the peppermint-scented light at the end of it. Until then, we just need to find a couple more moments of joy so we can power through those exams and finish this semester with a bang. Or a fizzle, if that’s how you’re feeling.

As we’ve established, those joys come from food. Now that we’re in December, the flavours of the holidays have all but taken over my kitchen. Cinnamon, peppermint, vanilla, spices and sweets are hallmarks of this season, right alongside cheesy Hallmark holiday movies. (You know, the ones where a busy city girl moves to a small town, meets a flannel-clad baker and learns the true meaning of Christmas? Peak cinema.)

For the last recipe of the semester, I’m bringing you some classic, melt in your mouth shortbread cookies. Not only are they delicious, they also make great gifts, as they taste just as good, if not better, with age. Shortbread is a holiday staple for a reason. It’s ridiculously easy to make, requires just a handful of ingredients and can be dressed up or kept classic depending on your mood. Whether you’re dunking them in hot chocolate during a study break or plating them up for your holiday movie marathon, these cookies are the perfect little indulgence to get you into the festive spirit.

So, before you tackle your next exam, let’s whip up something sweet — you’ve earned it.

Recipe ingredients

2 cups butter

6 tbsp cornstarch

3⁄4 cup white sugar

3 3⁄4 cups flour

1 tbsp vanilla extract

1 candy cane, crushed (for decoration)

Red and green sprinkles (for decoration)

Preparation instructions

1. Beat the butter and sugar in a large bowl until soft and fluffy. Add cornstarch and vanilla, and mix thoroughly.

2. Gradually add the flour, mixing between each addition. Refrigerate the dough for 30 minutes, then take out, shape into cookies and freeze for 15 minutes.

3. Preheat the oven to 270 F, and bake the cookies for 20 minutes. Remove the cookies and garnish with crushed candy cane and sprinkles, then bake again for 10 minutes.

4. Serve with a warm cup of hot chocolate.