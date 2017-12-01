What self-care practice should you be doing based on your sign?

Are you at the point in the semester where your brain is sore and you’re experiencing burnout? Emotional, mental, or physical exhaustion? Find yourself unable to move, living off pop tarts in your bed, and bingeing season after season on Netflix?

Well it’s time for some self-lovin. Your Gazette astrologer put together some self-care tips for your sign.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)

Old or new, there’s someone in your life that’s been getting on your nerves the past few months. While small squabbles are healthy in relationships, identify when you don’t want to hang out with someone or when you avoid people who make you feel down or less than you are. *Snip, snip* cut the toxic out and make room for kind folks that will make your soul happy.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

You are setting high goals for yourself which is a great thing! However, Capricorns are workaholics by nature and tend to always be on the go. This is your sign to SLOW DOWN. While you are busy helping others, you must remember to take time for yourself. You know that movie you love that you have seen dozens of times? Go watch it. Buy your favorite snacks for when you’re studying and take the time to make yourself real meals. You will thank yourself!

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)

There are a few books collecting dust on your bookshelf that you’ve been meaning to read or re-read, but never find the time. Try opening one up instead of those hours you spend reading through twitter and looking at memes. When your schedule starts to get full over the next couple exam weeks try reading 20-30 minutes before falling asleep. Make sure this is a book you want to read and not have to.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20)

Exam season is coming up and studying in your room, the reading commons, or the library is almost as boring as those files on Brightspace, or your cracked-just-once textbook. Try a new place and try something new. Dilly Dally Eats on Quinpool Road has fantastic breakfast bites or The Daily Grind on Spring Garden Road has yummy treats and carries holiday gifts for everyone on your list.

Aries (March 21 – April 19)

Your stress is a mess. I get it, Aries. Take a deep breath right now. Loosen up your torso and limbs. Let them fall flat. If you are covered by insurance or don’t mind dishing out the extra cash – a massage can work wonders! Or perhaps a significant other wouldn’t mind helping. 😉

Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

De-clutter. Physically or emotionally, or whatever that means to you. You have been carrying around a lot of extra BS lately that’s not doing you any good. So just drop it. Internet tools like Kijiji, Dalhousie and King’s Buy and Sell Facebook groups, or even a Diabetes Canada drop-box in parking lots of grocery stores will take some of the weight out of your home – and it can’t hurt your shoulders (be careful about heavy lifting!)

Gemini (May 21 – July 22)

You’re an awesome friend. I don’t know why every sign doesn’t have a Gemini friend. Everyone feels alone from time to time or could use a little pick-me-up, and we both know you could right now. Over the next couple weeks dish out some time to surround yourself with the people who make you chipper. Happy days ahead!

Cancer (June 22 – July 23)

You could use a laugh. I mean a real belly-laugh. You know the one where you laugh so hard that you feel it tickle the bottom of your gut – sometimes bringing you close to peeing? These laughs will find you after you’ve suffered those brutal days – but don’t wait for them – go to Youtube right now and type “Cute Animal Videos.” Watch the first compilation. You won’t regret it.

Leo (July 24 – August 23):

You may be in a slump reading this or find yourself in one in the next couple weeks, but have no fear. As if you did – Leos are fearless, never take that side of you for granted. Anyway, you are also a creative soul, so creatively start using your time. Perhaps try going to a new fitness class at the Dalplex, or as the holiday break approaches, maybe bake your favorite cookies.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

An opportunity is going to present itself over the next few weeks, and while you will feel obliged to say yes, everything on the inside is telling you – you have no interest. Self-care sometimes means saying “no.” Even if it lets the other person or group down, it is important to take time for yourself. “No” is also one of the most important things you can learn to say – and hear.

Libra (September 23 – October 22)

Let’s face it, you got a lot of feelings, but not a lot of places to put them. That’s okay, while talking to someone about how you might be feeling is the best way to go, it is not your only option. Try getting a notebook, start writing, and don’t stop until you get tired. Try writing in it every day, whenever you have a bad thought or a good thought, document your feelings and your gratitude. Start to see your world change.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

Have you tried meditation? Unplugging from social media, books and term-papers is exactly what you need in times of stress and anxiety. Try taking 5-10 minutes after you wake up every day to clear your head. If you’re unsure how to start, search for guided meditations on Youtube, download an app, or even attend one of the open houses at Halifax Shambhala Centre.

Above all, always remember that when you’re feeling blue, situations are never as bad as you think they are. If you are ever in need – seek help, from your friends, family, professors, Dal Health, and other resources on campus