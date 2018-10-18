Arts & Culture

CROSSWORD: Dalhousie University

Clues to Oct. 5 crossword puzzle

CROSSWORD: Dalhousie University
written by Kaila Jefferd-Moore
October 18, 2018 4:05 pm
This puzzle appeared in Issue 151-3 of The Dalhousie Gazette on Oct. 5 2018. 

 

Answers

Across

1. Dalplex, 4. wickwire, 6. LMP, 9. yet, 12. Lee, 15. transit, 17. HOCO, 18. ear, 19. typewritten, 20. see, 22. Killam, 24. profs, 16. on, 27. five, 28. dalmemes, 29. Petes, 30. GenZ

 

Down

1. Dome, 2. boom, 3.TimHortons, 5. Waye Mason, 7. pizzacorner, 8. DALvSMU, 10. textbooks, 11. heat, 13. ubereats, 14. dalgazette, 16. Florizone, 21. tigers, 13. agave, 25. ROM

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

MENU