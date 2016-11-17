Hot chocolate for the soul

Everyone has bad days. Taking care of yourself might mean relaxing and enjoying the simple, yet comforting things in life. And what is more comforting than a decadent and very simple homemade hot chocolate?

Here are five different and easy-to-make hot chocolate recipes to try out:

Peppermint Hot Chocolate

1 cup milk

½ cup of chocolate chips

1 tsp of peppermint extract

Heat milk and peppermint in a sauce pan until it begins to simmer.

Remove from heat and stir in chocolate chips until melted.

Tip: You can use white chocolate chips and/or crushed peppermint instead of peppermint extract.

Toasted Coconut Hot Chocolate

1 cup of chocolate chips

½ can of coconut milk

1-2 cups of milk

Sweetened coconut

In a saucepan melt the chocolate chips into the coconut milk. Stir regularly; chocolate will melt quickly.

Gradually add 1-2 cups of milk, or until desired thickness.

Add whip cream and toasted/fried coconut when finished.

Tip: Coconut tastes great non-toasted as well.

Nutella Hot Chocolate

2 servings (share with a friend!)

2 cups of milk

1 tbsp. of Nutella

1 tbsp. of cocoa powder

1 tbsp. of sugar

Heat milk in a saucepan.

Add Nutella, cocoa powder and sugar to milk. Stir till combined and mixture begins to simmer.

Remove from heat and enjoy.

Tip: Whipped cream, hazelnuts and Nutella are all excellent toppings!

Strawberry Hot Chocolate

2 servings (share with a friend!)

4 tbsps. of butter

½ cup of granulated sugar

1 pint of strawberry ice cream

4 cups of water

Combine butter, sugar and ice cream together over medium heat. Whisk together until melted.

Whisk in water gradually, until you’ve reached desired thickness.

Heat until steaming.

Tip: I like to stir in a few white chocolate chips.

Pumpkin Spice White Hot Chocolate

2 servings (share with a friend!)

1 ½ cups of milk

½ cup of canned pumpkin puree

½ tsp of pumpkin pie spice

Pinch of ground cloves

½ tsp of vanilla

Pinch of salt

2 ounces of chopped white chocolate

Combine all ingredients (except chocolate) in a saucepan. Stir over medium heat until it begins to simmer.

Remove from heat and stir in white chocolate.

Tip: Whipped cream, pumpkin spice and chocolate powder make wonderful toppings.

Enjoy these tasty drinks and take care of yourself!