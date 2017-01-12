Name: Cameron Edwards

Instagram Handle: @cameron_edwrds

Occupation/Major: ESS (Environment, Sustainability and Society) and Psychology

Bio: Cameron’s goal is to present an experience with as little modification as possible. In the five years that he has been taking photos, his interests and subjects have changed dramatically. Cameron cites Halifax as a constant source of inspiration.

The goal of this photo essay was to search for and share moments of quiet in contrasting situations. As students, it’s easy to view our social lives and our time in class as separate spheres. These classifications ultimately bleed into each other, as experiences and emotions from one are reflected by the environment of the other. For many, this is a time of immense pressure and stress; the initial context is different while the results are the same. Finding outlets and insulation for these feelings can help with the weight. For me, it is quiet or stillness that I look for. These photos compare wordless situations and find comfort in their variety.