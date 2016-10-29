Hometown: Red Deer, AB

Major: Neuroscience, third year.

Proudest achievement to date: Qualifying for CIS with the team was really great, being able to be a part of that.

Next big thing she wants to achieve: Re-qualifying for CIS this year. Especially being a team captain this year, it would be really nice to support everyone who’s there this year.

Favourite pizza flavour: Cheese.

From a friend: “Halle Loyek is one of the Captains of the Dalhousie Women’s Varsity Swim Team. The very young swim team this year is lucky that they have a leader as thoughtful and inspiring as Halle to look up to. Halle has had numerous successes in and out of the pool: she qualified for Canadian Inter-University Championships last year and helped bring her team to an impressive fifth place finish, she is the recipient of the McKean Athletic Scholarship, and she is an Academic All-Canadian. As Captain, Halle is responsible for leading team volunteer initiatives, organizing team bonding activities, corresponding with recruits, and communicating with the Head Coach and Varsity Athletics Staff on behalf of the Swim Team. Halle also participated in the Bringing in the Bystander Program in 2016, which aims to increase bystander awareness of sexual and intimate partner violence and to expand an individual’s sense of responsibility, and she has volunteered with Swim2Survive, a program that teaches new swimmers basic swimming skills. Currently, Halle works on DAL campus as a Varsity Game Day Staff Member. Halle hopes to become a speech pathologist in the future.” -Dalhousie Varsity Swim Team