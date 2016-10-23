Kaitlyn Frost

Hometown: Miramichi, NB

Major: Neuroscience, second year

Proudest achievement to date: I really enjoyed the opportunity I got at my summer job. I worked at a nursing home and it opened my eyes more to the medical field, which I want to go into. Though it wasn’t an award or an achievement, I felt like I was more on the right path because I could see what I wanted to do in the future.

Next big thing she wants to achieve: I’d love to be on the Dal swim team. I did swimming throughout high school and loved it.

Favourite pizza flavour: Pepperoni.

From a friend: “Because she is awesome, nice, a good friend, and such a hard worker.” -Clayton Murphy