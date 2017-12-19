Editor’s Letter

The Dalhousie Gazette team works hard. As the Editor-in-chief this year, I couldn’t be more proud of my Editor’s and their dedication to this paper.

It’s a “campus paper.” It’s “student news.”

But they show up each week—with fresh ideas. Passionate. And hungry to report the truth.

Admittedly, it’s hard running a student paper while being a student. You are 100% involved and a ected by the stories you report. You’re responsible for thousands of words between 20 pages and hitting every single deadline for the full courseload this semester (forget attending each class.)

As Editors of the Gazette we’ve dedicated ourselves to this campus, to our peers who are 100% involved and affected in the stories we report, ensuring we get the information they need and deserve to know out there.

Student news is important. Campus news is important. And Dalhousie University students care; it’s our job to make sure that students are given the news they want—and need—to read.

The Dalhousie Gazette sta is dedicated to bringing this campus fresh reporting with a perspective and voices you won’t nd anywhere else in this city. Because it matters.