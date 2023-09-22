Leanne Hoffman wants to blur the lines

On June 23, 2023, Indie pop artist Leanne Hoffman released her new album, The Text Collector.

Hoffman, originally from Exeter, Ont., moved to Halifax to study marine biology at Dalhousie University.

“I chose Dal because it felt like the thing I was supposed to do,” said Hoffman. “Being from a small town, I didn’t know what was out there. I had good grades so I was told I should do science.”

After being at Dal for three years, Hoffman realized marine biology was not her calling and switched to a music program.

“Switching programs was a weird move at the time, but I am glad I did it,” said Hoffman. In 2019 Hoffman released her debut album, What Remains, and has since seen her career grow. Her following has continued to expand on Spotify, Youtube and Apple Music, and she has toured with artists including Cyndi Cain and SoHo Ghetto.

Poetic and musical inspirations

Hoffman’s inspiration for her new album comes from multiple origins.

“I am really into poetry,” said Hoffman. “I collect poetry books. I have always liked E. E. Cummings.”

Hoffman was also inspired by a more modern artist.

“I’m obsessed with Taylor Swift in an unhealthy way. It’s just now hitting me how many songs she’s written and how good most of them are. She’s a good song writing inspiration.”

Hoffman’s other musical tastes include Metric, the Canadian rock band.

Mixing mediums

The Text Collector began as a poetry project. Hoffman wrote one poem a day for an entire year, and eventually translated these poems into the creation of eight new songs. The seven other tracks on the album are Hoffman reading aloud other poems from her project.

The album focuses on the ups and downs of everyday life, and the complexity of relationships. Listening to the songs, you can feel Hoffman’s emotions intertwined with the words.

Hoffman can’t quite decide on her favourite song on the album.

“It changes a lot. Right now, it is probably “King Size Bed,” because we are in rehearsals for the show, and it’s the most fun to sing. But my favourite song changes depending on my mood.”

The show she is referring to is her Oct. 5 performance at The Marquee.

In her performance, which celebrates the album release, she’ll be trying something new.

“I’m mixing music with a theatrical component. More of a show than before, where I just went on stage, did the songs and then left. It’s a new thing for me and it’s exciting.”

Hoffman describes the show as the last piece of this venture.

“This project was many projects in one. It came from poems that I wrote every day, and then made some into songs. The poems combined made a poetry book, I had a collection of art go up at a gallery and the show is the last piece of this project.”

Hoffman had eight pieces of art go on display at Seven Bays Bouldering, as part of her new album release. Each piece of artwork corresponds with a song from the album. She also had a poetry book published, entitled The Text Collector – An Anthology. The poetry book features the 365 poems that Hoffman wrote, as well as handwritten notes from her songwriting journal.

Next steps

Hoffman hopes to inspire others through her art, and the lessons she’s learned along her journey.

“I would change nothing about my past. Everything brings everyone to the point that they are at,” said Hoffman. “I would have, however, loved to have had confidence in myself earlier on, because I think life starts to feel fast, and I think that it is easy to doubt what you are doing. Stop caring so much about what people think of you. You need confidence for art.”

Moving forward, Hoffman wants more people to be adventurous with their art.

“I’m hoping people see that art doesn’t have to stay in one corner, that you can mix art together and it can be really cool. I hope that people who take in art enjoy letting the lines blur a bit.”