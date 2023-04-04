Poetry collection

in the old beach house, Natalia Tola Maldonado

somewhere between the skinny highway

leading to the ocean

and

the small velvet boxes

i used to keep lovers names

…i found trails of my old teenage self,

how i loved in this unbroken melody of heartbeats louder than a 60s ballad…

and yet i tiptoed my way through

life and its fairy lights

terrified of small paper cuts, curfews and

and apple red crushes

i cut myself into lunch box halves for anyone

who showed a little affection

a little affection and there i was,

laughing at your barely funny jokes as my heart flew all the way to

the unmarked side of the moon

how i yearn to go back to a time where my soul was small and green!

recklessly in love with butterfly rings and other flimsy things!

i miss that feeling when you meet another person and love is a strange language that

cuts through you somehow

presses you somehow

back then,

i wrote you everywhere,

purely in cursive letters

how there’s just something about your eyes—glassy like you’re punch-drunk on secrets

my tea and my monday daydreams would be consumed entirely by you

but innocence is as funny thing

you don’t know you’ve had it until you lost it

and i’ll dip my old ballerina shoes into

controversy,

i’m not grateful for the reasons i lost it

not grateful for the heartbreaks

that ate out my heart and then my hands! making me into a poet and a smoker!

because now i’ve grown to love the

bitterness of salt rims and wine coloured nails

i would eat my younger self for breakfast

(and tell her to not car crash her way through love)

life’s a play and i’ve forgotten my lines, Gökçe On

between notes app poems

and declarations of love in nineteenth-century scriptures

i look for myself

unsure, and (at least somewhat) determined

i track myself down

in the words i wrote in the past

in the words written by dead people i never got to meet

in the words spoken by strangers on transit

all of a sudden,

i’m in the middle of a crowd

green flashing lights surrounding me

i don’t know where i am

did i ever know for sure?

there’s something wrong with me

every time i blink,

i keep thinking i’m back home

with sand under my feet and the sun shining on my face

but home is oceans away – and i’m stuck here

in the middle of this

crowd of people

i keep looking for a familiar face

a safety person, someone to hold on to

i don’t know any of these people,

but they all seem to know me

did i forget their faces

or maybe just their names

how i met them, and how we ended up in the same place?

violent lights and

violent kisses,

shades of violet,

and the feeling of missing

why do i miss people i’ve never met?

pretty boys in tasselled vests kissing

one of them looks exactly like

a friend i used to know in high school

achingly nostalgic

you haven’t known freedom

until you’ve seen two pretty boys kiss

without getting harassed

it’s the type of freedom children feel when playing without thinking about the time

the type of freedom you feel swimming in the crystal clear sea as the light reflects on the surface

creating psychedelic shapes and colours

blinding you a little

in the best way possible

The unbecoming of strangers, Natalia Tola Maldonado

i recall when you threw out my name

into the unknowing thrill

of april’s dark

a skinny figure peeking in the middle of

9 PM shadows

and the most imposing yellow house in your blue neighbourhood

as you called out for me on our third date,

your voice was a

sweet but lemony thing

my name being drank like a strange,

foreign bottle of limoncello

as i made my way through

your dress shirt rolled up to your

elbows,

or your

secretive black curls exploding and expanding

my heart sang and hummed to the tune of a new love, wondering if this would be

the last?

i couldn’t help but wonder

how many chances we get all

making human connections

that curse our body like

flaming birds escaping

rusted cages

how much luck can we wear out in a lifetime?

does it wash out of our blue jeans?

do we collect it out of

black cigarette ashtrays?

is it hidden in our childhood pyjamas?

how many times do we give out our last name? last favourite book? and last 20-dollar bet to

wondering

if this new love will be your last one?

writer’s block, Gökçe On

i don’t hear the sound of the keyboard clicking away anymore

i just sit

and

stare at my screen

waiting for a muse

or realistically

just a coherent thought

i know i want to write

it’s not a lack of enthusiasm

but whenever i sit down to put words on paper

it makes me feel sick

maybe it’s not the words

but what they remind me of

making me feel the pit in my stomach

the feeling of wanting to throw up

but not having the energy to

what is the opposite

of having butterflies in my stomach

worms?

cockroaches?

slimy, squirmy, sickening bugs?

something is eating away at me

i can’t put it into words

– how do you explain an abstract concept to someone who has never felt it?

i’ve forgotten all the words

in all the languages i know

and so, the words decided to forget me

just like you did

it’s just me and the keyboard now

no typing

no words

nothing

Spring in Montréal, Natalia Tola Maldonado

this is me writing old school

poetry

about old school

buildings,

blue windows and tiny girls in

beige berets

or the women outside the nightclub

holding each other tightly, almost to death

silent tears staining tight cocktail dresses

this is a gorgeous city mostly populated by

metropolitan, pretentious

rats and rubble

where people have little love, little sugar on their coffee and little battery on their phones to call you back

memories

are

only

short

vials

of playfulness kept in the bottom of tall, pink stiletto heels or

little green vials in downtown bars

the art of living is everywhere you look

violins echoing and mimicking the

violent street noises,

(old volvo cars clashing

and

new lips crashing)

