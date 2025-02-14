Sex position horoscopes

Missionary is cool and all, but why not spice up your sex life by trying a totally whack new position for no reason? We have painstakingly researched astrology in order to recommend a position for every sign that will have you asking yourself, “Why would a person ever want to try those?” We’ve even made it easy for you. Every position is demonstrated by our models Zack and Joe, so we can basically guarantee they’re possible, even fully dressed in un-stretchy clothing (which is exactly how we like it).

Most of these positions can be modified to accommodate all gender pairings and anal is an option with almost all of them.

Aries – March 21–April 20: The Alley Zack and Joe demonstrate the Alley (Image by Jenna Olsen)

This position is perfect for the assertive Aries who effortlessly takes control. This enthusiastic sign will be able to confidently control the pace and movements from on top while soaking in the opportunity to put on a bit of a show. The penetrating partner lies on their back, propping themselves up with their arms, bending their knees and spreading their legs shoulder-width apart. The receiving partner sits between the legs of the penetrating partner, bending their knees, placing their feet on their partner’s chest and straightening their arms behind them for support.

Taurus – April 21–May 21: The Sphinx Zack and Joe demonstrate the Sphinx (Image by Jenna Olsen)

Tauruses keep it pretty traditional. This loyal sign ruled by Venus likes what they know, so this doggy-variation is enough to spice it up, without putting them too far out of their depth. It differs from doggy because it requires the penetrating partner to straighten their legs behind them, lean forward to put more weight on their partner and brace their hands on the floor instead of their partner’s hips. The partner on the bottom will need to push their pelvis deeper into the floor and spread their legs a little wider than they would in the classic doggy. Taurus also governs the neck, and the sphinx gives the penetrating partner the neck access this sign craves.

Gemini – May 22–June 21: Butter Churner Zack and Joe demonstrate the Butter Churner (Image by Jenna Olsen)

Playful and agile Geminis will love this position, which is known to allow for deep penetration and intense G-spot orgasms. This sign excels at communication and flexibility, both of which will be key to ensuring the butter churner’s success. The partner on the bottom lies on their back and raises their legs, pushing up on their arms and shoulders allowing the penetrator to squat over their partner, penetrating from above while holding their partner’s legs over their head.

Cancer – June 22–July 22: Golden Gate Zack and Joe demonstrate the Golden Gate (Image by Jenna Olsen)

Not going to lie, this position was mostly picked because the symbol for Cancer resembles a 69. This is probably the most difficult 69 variation and requires good back and upper arm strength from the person on top. The person on top sits over the person on the bottom’s face, before doing a back bend to access the person on the bottom’s genitals. To help out the contortionist on top, the bottom partner may need to thrust their pelvis up so their partner’s mouth can actually reach their genitals.

Leo – July 23–August 22: Asteroid Zack and Joe demonstrate the Asteroid (Image by Jenna Olsen)

Bold and dramatic Leos will love this doggy variation where they get to be the centre of attention. The receiving partner starts in a plank while the penetrating partner kneels behind them, lifting their legs and gripping their hips and thighs to allow for thrusting.

Virgo – August 23–September 22: Anal Bumper Cars Zack and Joe demonstrate Anal Bumper Cars (Image by Jenna Olsen)

Perfectionist Virgos will appreciate this position that is infamously difficult to achieve. The receiving partner lies down on their stomach, spreading their legs as the penetrating partner lies face-down on top, near the receiving partner’s feet. Virgo’s problem-solving skills and adaptable nature will help them coordinate the careful genital alignment that is necessary to make this rear-entry anal position successful. Lube is a necessity, and the angle works best when both partners are propped up on their elbows. Once in position, participants move forwards and backwards, mimicking the movements of real-life bumper cars.

Libra – September 23–October 22 – The Seesaw Zack and Joe demonstrate the Seesaw (Image by Jenna Olsen)

Peaceful Libras are all about partnership. It’s important to them that everything is reciprocal and it’s no different in the bedroom. The seesaw position guarantees ultra-deep penetration that’s incredibly pleasurable for both partners. To get into the position, the receiver lies on their back, folding their body until their ankles are over their head and their butt is off the floor. The penetrating partner then kneels where the receiver’s butt used to be on the floor and presses their pelvis against the receiver’s genitals. The penetrating partner braces their hands on either side of the receiver’s head as the receiver grabs the penetrator’s hips for support.

Scorpio – October 23–November 22: Fifth Element Zack and Joe demonstrate the Fifth Element (Image by Jenna Olsen)

Passionate and emotionally deep Scorpios will love the intensity of this position. The partner on the bottom lies on their back, bringing their knees up to their chest and spreading their legs to allow for the partner on top to kneel around them. The partner on top puts their arms around their partner’s neck, leaning forward so they’re chest to chest. This intimate position puts you face to face, allowing for the passionate make-out this sign craves.

Sagittarius – November 23–December 21 – Brazilian Capoeira Zack and Joe demonstrate the Brazilian Capoeira (Image by Jenna Olsen)

Fiery, explorative and larger-than-life Sagittariuses will be curious to try this unusual and impressive position. The receiver leans forward, bracing themselves on a chair or a bed. The penetrative partner bends over and puts their hands on the ground, lifting one leg at a time onto their partner’s back before entering from behind.

Capricorn – December 22–January 20: Birthday Party Zack and Joe demonstrate the Birthday Party (Image by Jenna Olsen)

Hardworking Capricorns have the commitment necessary to make this ambitious position work. Capricorns are never ones to settle, including in their sex lives, and are willing to tenaciously persevere in pursuit of their goals. This anal position requires the receiver to lie on their back with their legs over their head, propping up their butt in their hands as the penetrative partner does a plank over top of them, balancing their feet on the edge of a couch or bed.

Aquarius – January 20–February 18: The Full Nelson Zack and Joe demonstrate the Full Nelson (Image by Jenna Olsen)

Visionary Aquarians are a bit of a paradox; they love to innovate, but they also hold structure in high regard. This position is enough of a rarity and challenge to satisfy their pursuit of the unique, but still inside the box enough that they have a semblance of structure. To accomplish the full nelson, the penetrative partner must lie down on their back and bend their knees before the receptive partner lies on top of them. The penetrative partner plants their feet into the ground for leverage and then wraps their arms around the receptive partner’s legs, spreading them as their knees are folded into their chest. This position works for vaginal penetration and anal sex.

Pisces – February 19–March 20: The Torch Zack and Joe demonstrate the Torch (Image by Jenna Olsen)

Empathetic and mystical Pisces are deep feelers, and this position allows for deep eye contact and connection with their partners. Pisces are ruled by feet and this position allows for those to be more involved in the fun. The receiver sits in between the penetrator’s legs and puts their ankles over the penetrator’s shoulders one at a time as both brace their palms behind them on the floor or bed. Alternatively, for an even deeper connection, the penetrative partner can wrap their arms around the receiver’s back.