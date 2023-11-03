The film The Hyperborean (2023) by Jesse Thomas Cook recently showed at Hellifax Horror Fest.

It was a feature film in the festival program and certainly left its mark with a riveting debut. In the world of filmmaking, it’s not often that you come across a plot as adventurous and bizarre as The Hyperborean.

With a storyline that combines themes of crime, drama, family dysfunction, whiskey-making and science fiction, Cook serves up a unique combination of chaos and dark humor in this one-of-a-kind movie.

The Hyperborean focuses on a prominent family’s PR nightmare of legendary proportions. The family’s business, a whiskey company, finds itself at the heart of a scandal involving a triple homicide. The plot thickens as whispers of Arctic ice mummies emerge, adding a layer of intrigue to the story. Cook expertly unfolds this mystery, keeping the audience on the edge of their seats, wondering how these bizarre pieces will come together.

The dysfunctional family at the heart of this narrative is as eclectic as they come. Picture a wildly eccentric cast of characters, each harbouring their secrets and quirks, and you begin to scratch the surface of the family dynamics in The Hyperborean. It’s a testament to Cook’s storytelling prowess that he manages to weave together a complex web of familial relationships, rivalries and emotional baggage in a way that keeps viewers both amused and emotionally invested.

The central scandal involving a triple homicide is both dark and oddly hilarious. As the crisis manager attempts to salvage the family’s reputation and whiskey brand, viewers are treated to a series of twists, turns, and comic mishaps. What sets The Hyperborean apart is the inclusion of an unexpected twist: the emergence of Arctic ice mummies. This element adds an extra layer of eccentricity to the story, blurring the line between reality and the surreal in a way that’s both unsettling and captivating.

At the heart of the film lies the mysterious elixir known as “the Hyperborean.” This intergalactic moonshine is more than just a plot device; it’s a symbol of the film’s audacious spirit. The intrigue surrounding the Hyperborean adds a cosmic, science-fiction dimension to the story, with a touch of the unknown that keeps audiences engaged and questioning reality.

This film displays that Cook can combine genres in a way that few filmmakers dare, and the result is a cinematic roller coaster that leaves you pondering the boundaries of storytelling.

In a cinematic landscape where formulaic plots often dominate, The Hyperborean is a refreshing and unapologetically wild experience. The film dares to be different.

For those seeking a thrilling cinematic adventure that breaks free from convention, The Hyperborean is a must-see. It pushes the boundaries of storytelling and offers a truly unique and memorable movie experience.