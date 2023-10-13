The Play That Goes Wrong goes right

Neptune Theatre is warm with the heat of hundreds of bodies as the audience files into their seats, excitement palpable. The theatregoers all anxiously wait for the same rare sight, a sight not often wished for at this sort of function. They want to see everything go terribly wrong.

The Play That Goes Wrong, by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields, is described in the program as a “1920s whodunit [that] has everything you never wanted in a show.” The play depicts a cast of accident-prone actors with an ill-fated set as they take on the challenge of performing their murder mystery, no matter the mishap.

Familiar faces

It’s clear many in the audience already know what they are in for. With the play being a 2015 Olivier Award winner for Best New Comedy and a major Broadway success, that’s no surprise.

Audience members talk of reviews they have heard and other versions they have seen, wondering aloud if this one will measure up.

“There’s an actor here from Broadway!” one woman says to her husband as she thumbs through her program.

There is indeed: Cynthia Jimenez-Hicks (Sandra Wilkinson), who played Moaning Myrtle in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Broadway, is gracing Neptune’s stage. So is Jonathan Torrens (Chris Bean), who played J-Roc in Trailer Park Boys. Their castmates have many performances under their belts as well, as experienced Neptune actors and debutants alike. With a talented cast waiting in the wings, the audience readies themselves for the chaos to begin.

The show

And it is chaos indeed. The Play That Goes Wrong goes very right for its actors who deliver delightful comedic performances. The show is packed full of slapstick and spit takes that have audience members of all ages howling. Often, the actors have to pause for the extended laughter and applause.

Each cast member is a master of physical comedy, selling their ridiculous, caricatured personalities and enhancing the script with their bold acting on stage.

There are also pop culture references sprinkled throughout the play, including mentions of popular musicals like Come from Away and Cats and movies such as Pirates of the Caribbean and Beauty and the Beast.

Easter eggs are embedded throughout the set and costume designs, as well as in hilarious choices from actors in the background. Audiences could go multiple times and still not catch all the subtle details.

What went wrong

Even in a play that prides itself on going wrong, there are bound to be a few things that could be improved.

Amidst the frequent laughter, there are a few moments where the rhythm starts to drag. A few of the actors have a habit of pausing often for dramatic or comedic effect, which slows their line delivery. This makes the scenes run longer and, at times, audibly lose the audience.

Nevertheless, the moments are few and far between and are very soon made up for by the next joke seconds later.

What went right

In addition to the hysterical performances from the actors, the outstanding technical achievements also warrant recognition. The intense special effects, including smoke, water, and fire onstage, succeed in shocking and entertaining the audience. The sound effects are perfectly imperfectly timed, and the set design is astonishing. The beautiful set is filled with 1920s-esque pieces and colourful decor and utilizes an impressive backstage system to execute the severe “malfunctions” that occur throughout the play.

All these features culminate in a well-run show perfecting the appearance of falling apart— literally.

It is clear a lot of time and skill goes into pulling off a show of this magnitude. Who knew everything had to go so right for the play to go so wrong!The Play That Goes Wrong is showing at Neptune until Oct. 22, 2023. Those who haven’t seen it should book tickets as soon as they can. You’re guaranteed a night of mischief and mishaps which will leave you in stitches.