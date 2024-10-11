Vivaldi’s Four Seasons & More comes to Halifax

Candlelight Concerts has made a splash in the live orchestra space, playing shows in over 100 cities and attracting over 3 million attendees, according to the company’s website. Presented by Fever, a global entertainment production company, Candlelight Concerts offers affordable and enchanting cultural experiences worldwide. These performances are truly unique in their atmospheres as the concert hall is lit only by the soft glow of candlelight.

Candlelight Concerts was established in 2019 and initially offered productions of classical music performances, often in historical venues. The variety in performances quickly expanded as the shows grew to include genres such as pop, rock and jazz.

Bringing Vivaldi to Halifax

On Sept. 26, Candlelight Concerts presented Vivaldi’s Four Seasons & More at the Spatz Theatre. In the spirit of fall, the cozy ambience of the theatre was an ideal setting for the string quartet’s performance. The musicians occasionally addressed the audience to highlight musical representations of everyday sounds to listen for, like the barking of dogs, the chirping of birds or the chattering of teeth. This layer of added imagery made it easy for the audience to visualize the musical elements.

“The Four Seasons” is one of Antonio Vivaldi’s most well-known pieces, published around 1725, alongside the concertos’ sonnets, which offered insight into the narratives behind the music. Ahead of its time, this composition is one of the earliest known examples of program music — music that tells a story. The performing musicians recited Vivaldi’s sonnets before each of their performances, adding to the listeners’ multi-dimensional experience. As the final notes of the winter concerto faded, the audience cheered and applauded the musicians through a lasting standing ovation, a testament to their extraordinary performance.

The Spatz Theatre itself added to the experience. The staff were kind and welcoming, guiding each guest to their seats. To illuminate the aisles, LED candles were used as a green, fire-friendly alternative to traditional candles. The candles created a comforting setting, immersing the listener in the performance.

The world of candlelight

Spanning across centuries and civilizations, candlelight is significant in many religious and cultural practices. In Judaism, for example, candles play an important role during Hanukkah, during which the lighting of the menorah symbolizes hope and resilience. Candlelight is equally symbolic in Shiva ceremonies, used to mark a time of remembrance after the loss of a loved one. This duality of meaning, depending on interpretation, adds a layer of depth to the use of candles in the concert experience.

In psychology, ambient lighting is known to enhance mood and promote well-being, while relieving stress and anxiety. The calming theatre environment perfectly complemented the musical elements of the performance, elevating the all-around quality of the show.

These culturally and artistically enriching experiences must be sought in order to foster creativity and an appreciation for artistic expression in students. Often, students who do not actively seek out artistic events such as these are not otherwise exposed to them. This relaxing and stimulating experience can help students relax whilst broadening their cultural perspectives.

The final take on Candlelight Concerts

I highly recommend this experience for students in Halifax this fall. The setting, combined with beautiful classical music, offers a refreshing alternative to typical entertainment options. At an affordable price, Candlelight Concerts provide a chance to engage with timeless music in a way that feels accessible — a perfect escape for those seeking a break from their studies.

There are several Candlelight Concerts happening in Halifax throughout October and November, including a second performance of Vivaldi’s Four Seasons & More on Nov. 9 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased through the Fever website.