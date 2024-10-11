The Dal student guide to hosting the perfect Friendsgiving

It’s officially fall in Halifax, and that means Thanksgiving is upon us. Thanksgiving can be impossible for students. Frankly, it can be impossible for most adults. With an at-home celebration not feasible financially and schedule-wise for many students, this time of year might just end with a slice of pre-packaged pumpkin pie and a Brightspace announcement from your professor wishing you a nice Thanksgiving weekend.

Some students have turned to hosting Friendsgiving events to keep the holiday spirit going, hosting dinner parties and gatherings with friends. So, how can you celebrate without a flight home, a shopping list and days of preparation? This student guide to the perfect Friendsgiving will have you covered.

It’s all about the food

Simply put, Friendsgiving is about the meal. Here are some simple, budget-conscious, yet delicious options for your thrifty banquet.

Skillet pasta: The joke goes that students only make two things: cereal and pasta. Let’s bet on it! A pasta dish can be a great substitute for a turkey, especially with classier add-ins and a nice presentation. By making a simple homemade sauce, a parmesan-panko topping and a sautee of veggies and ground sausage, your penne suddenly isn’t as plain. This is also a great dish for substitutes and allergies, as most sauces can be tweaked for anyone’s needs.

Garlic mashed potatoes: Mashed potatoes are a must, and if they aren’t on a Friendsgiving table, you won’t be keeping those friends. To make your mashed potatoes taste utterly unhealthy yet utterly irresistible, brown your butter with minced garlic before adding your boiled potatoes and mashing until a desired consistency is reached. Cheap trick — to save a few dollars, buy a bag of baby potatoes rather than a larger sack of golds.

Berry crumble: Homemade pies are delicious, nostalgic and absolutely not feasible on a student schedule. Opt for a crumble instead, using those freezer-burnt bags of berries you’ve been holding on to. Simply mix any fruit you have with some flour, sugar and spices, and top off the mixture with a soft mix of butter, oats, flour and brown sugar. To feel the essence of fall, head up to Noggins Corner Farm and pick some fresh apples to add in.

For residence students: Living in residence makes dinners tricky. Instead of a multi-course meal, make a quick charcuterie board! Head over to Noggins on Coburg to pick up cheese, crackers, spreads and chocolate. To get more in the fall mood, add the Peace by Chocolate x Noggins chocolate bar made with apple chips to your basket. And please, don’t ever sneak anything from the food halls back to your room. Not even a roll. Or a few olives.

Easy Friendsgiving drinks

Drinks — alcoholic, non-alcoholic, hot, cold, bought, made — all should be on theme. These options are cheap, simple and, most importantly, easy to drink. Cheers!

Vodka Cran: A classic drink, but during the holidays put the emphasis on ‘cran.’ Add a cranberry garnish, a splash of sparkling citrus pop or simply pour in a nice glass.

Garrison Ciders: Garrison Brewing has a fabulous selection of seasonal drinks that are always available to take home. Check out this local brewery for its holiday classics.

For Residence Students: Non-alcoholic drinks are cheap and can honestly taste better, sue me. Check out Noggins on Coburg once again for their addicting canned apple drinks.

Holiday weekend activities

If you and your pals are looking for a way to get out of that cramped apartment, look no further!

Head to the Annapolis Valley: Noggins isn’t just a corner store — an hour drive from Dal is their self-serve pumpkin and apple farm. Head out for a trip with friends to pick up your cheap share of the bounty. They also have wagon rides!

Explore Halifax’s farmers’ markets: The multiple Saturday farmers’ markets in Halifax are a year-round delight, but the fall yield from farmers, bakers and crafters alike are different from the rest of the year. Markets are also a great spot to pick up produce for your spread. Bring cash, take your time and chat with the folks at the Brewery and Seaport markets.

Explore Nocturne’s Art at Night festival: Nocturne is a yearly late-night arts festival happening from Oct. 17-20, just days after Thanksgiving. Check out their website and socials for more info on this city-wide event made for night owls.

Finally, remember the ones you want around. Friendsgiving isn’t about the number of seats at the table, but those who fill them. Incorporate your loved ones in the cooking, eating, drinking and celebrating, not of the holiday but of each other. The best part of Friendsgiving is right in the name, so take the time and take a break. Enjoy your meal.