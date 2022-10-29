What are students wearing for Halloween?

One of the highlights of fall is the spooky day of Halloween. Every Oct. 31, we get the freedom to express ourselves by wearing a costume of nearly anything. How are the students of Dalhousie University using this freedom? I set out onto the campus to answer this very question.

From Inigo Montoya to a minion

Student Natasha Hunt says they are planning on joining their friend’s group costume plan. The group is dressing as minions from the movie Despicable Me. This won’t be the first time Hunt had been a part of a group costume.

“A couple of years ago in high school, two of my friends and I were the trio from The Princess Bride, so we did Fezzik, Inigo Montoya and Westley,” they say on the topic of their favourite past costume. “That one was super fun. Everyone loved the moustaches.”

Hunt says comedic costumes are typically their costume of choice when October rolls around.

“I’ve always done comedy with my friends since it’s kind of a big hit, especially at

parties. People love a laugh,” says Hunt.

Julia Isaac, who was with Hunt on the Studley Campus Quad, agreed with this support of comedic costumes.

“I also like nostalgia,” says Isaac. “So [costumes] from little kid’s shows and stuff are really nice, or like Despicable Me and my favourite childhood movies. Those are good feelings.”

Isaac says they are dressing up as Gru from Despicable Me, the leader of the minions.

“My friend has a scarf and I wore it. I was like ‘This looks like Gru, I’m gonna be Gru for Halloween,’” Isaac says. “He was like ‘Oh my god, I’m gonna be a minion’, so it kinda just happened.”

Isaac was asked if they could imitate Gru’s iconic voice, but they say they are still working on it.

Gru (left) and two minions from the Despicable Me movie franchise. The characters are just some examples of costume ideas Dal students have for Halloween this year. (Universal Studios)

Best parts of Halloween

Another student, Alex Purcell, says they are not dressing up on Halloween this year. Instead, Purcell’s going to Hal-Con, Halifax’s version of Comic-Con running from Oct. 28-30. They will dress as Megamind for the event, from the movie of the same name.

“I usually lean into pop culture for that sort of thing,” says Purcell on their thoughts on costumes. “Specifically animated characters or TV show characters. Stuff that’s recognizable, because I think that’s fun.”

A common source of enjoyment among students is the focus on time with friends and family during Halloween.

“I did enjoy going trick or treating with my older brother and sister when I was younger,” says Isaac. “I was really close with them and I got to spend a lot of time with them. That was just a good time.”

Lauren Hunter says that their favourite memory of Halloween is hanging out with friends.

“I love it,” they say. “Halloween’s such a social event that happens and it’s so nice to see everyone out and dressed up.”