What to do in Halifax this holiday season

As the semester comes to a close, and the days get shorter and shorter, December can be a time of stress for many university students. A little holiday cheer isn’t enough to make all the anxiety of exam season go away, but it can certainly lift some spirits.

The tree lighting and parade of lights have passed, but there are still more wintery events to come this December in Halifax. Here are five suggestions.

Enjoy the Evergreen Festival

The Evergreen Festival takes place at the waterfront and celebrates the holidays with festive attractions like a market, light displays, music and food.

Cozy up with some hot chocolate as you listen to live music, browse the 22 market stalls or explore the outdoor trail of lights. Or, catch an outdoor movie as part of the festival, like Home Alone, Elf or The Polar Express.

Taking place from Nov. 24 to Dec. 17, this festival is the perfect way to get into the Christmas spirit.

See the Christmas lights on Connaught Avenue

Every year, two houses on Connaught Avenue go all out for Christmas. You will feel like you just walked into a Christmas movie when seeing the magnificent Christmas lights on display.

The decorations also include an outdoor projector with Charlie Brown’s Christmas and other movies playing on the lawn and a Santa projection in the window. A box is also typically set up for food bank donations.

Pay a visit to Woody the Talking Christmas Tree

If you haven’t seen him before, he might be a bit of a jumpscare, but Woody the Talking Christmas Tree is a Nova Scotia tradition.

Housed in Mic Mac Mall in Dartmouth, Woody made his return in 2021 after taking a 15-year break.

So, if you need to get some Christmas shopping done, consider killing two birds with one stone and heading to Mic Mac Mall to pay Woody a visit. It will be sure to bring a smile to your face—if you’re not too creeped out.

Go to a Christmas concert

Festive music is a staple during the holiday season, and hearing it live is even better. Luckily, in Halifax, there are many options to choose from.

Dalhousie Collegium Cantorum, a concert choir, will be performing Christmas in Song at Bethany United Church. The show is on Dec. 10 at 3 p.m.

King’s Chapel Choir will be performing choral music on Dec. 8 at St Matthew’s United Church at 7:30 p.m. Their show is titled Silent Night: A King’s Christmas.

Unwrapped: A Queer Holiday Concert will be taking place on Dec. 10 at 7 p.m. at the Bus Stop Theatre. The show advertises a safe and inclusive space, queer performers and mostly non-traditional Christmas music.

Skate at the Oval

The Emera Oval, located at the Halifax Commons, is a large artificial ice rink. It’s scheduled to open on Dec. 18, just in time for Christmas!

Don’t have skates? Don’t worry. The Oval offers free skate rentals.