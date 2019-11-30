What to do in Halifax this winter break

With exams coming up and temperatures dipping low, some students are counting down the days until they can head home for the holidays. But for those staying in Halifax over the winter break: never fear.

Here are six things to do in Halifax that can transform a boring winter break into an exciting staycation.

Drinking for a good cause

Does the idea of drinking beer with a parrot intrigue you?

If the answer is yes, check out the Propeller Brewery goes WILD for Giving event on Dec. 3. For this event, Propeller is partnering with Cobequid Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre (CWRC). According to their Facebook page, the organization provides “veterinary care and rehabilitation to injured, orphaned, and sick wildlife.”

CWRC is bringing a special guest to the event: Alfie the African Grey Parrot. For every beer purchased from 4 p.m. until closing time, Propeller will donate $2 to CWRC.

Helping animals and drinking a beer –– what better way to kick off December?

Make some art and music

Radstorm, located on Gottingen Street, describes itself as “a collectively-run not-for-profit events and art space.”

The building is a dry, all ages, pay-what-you-can venue that offers access to resources and space for creative endeavours. They have a jamming space (a soundproof room where people can practice music). A jam session in the room costs $15 for two hours.

Radstorm also has a screen printing studio that anyone can check out during open hours (Sundays from 2-6 p.m.) to print designs on t-shirts, tote bags, jackets, signs and more. Finally, they offer a kiln and clay space where you can work with a pottery wheel and high-grade kiln.

Board games

For only five bucks cover per person, you can choose from over 500 board games to play at The Board Room Game Cafe. Their menu offers more than a dozen alcoholic beverages as well as several options for food ranging from soft pretzels to pulled pork wraps.

The café offers “Free Play Mondays” where patrons get free admission with any menu purchase.

If a game of Risk or Dungeons & Dragons paired with a fancy beer sounds like your kind of night, this is the place for you. The Board Room is open late seven days a week right up until Dec. 24.

Experience zero-waste shopping

If you’re looking for an interesting and environmentally-friendly way to shop, check out The Tare Shop on Cornwallis Street.

At the Tare Shop, customers bring their own containers and reusable bags. Food is weighed out in the home-brought containers as opposed to being sold in individual packaging.

The Tare Shop is the first zero-waste shop in Halifax, and they regularly host workshops and events that deal with environmental issues and health.

If you need a break from all that heavy bulk food lifting, you can sit down and take a break in the café section of the shop.

Go out for breakfast

If you’re a student who’s trying not to break the bank for a hot meal, there are a few places you can get breakfast for cheap in Halifax.

There’s Ardmore Tea Room where two eggs, toast and a choice of meat or falafel only come to $6.08 with tax. Heads up: they’re cash only.

Another option is Elle’s Bistro. The restaurant serves breakfast all day, and their breakfast special is only $8.00 after tax. They also offer some wicked options for french toast.

Finally, there’s Athens Restaurant, which serves breakfast from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Their breakfast special comes to $9.76 with tax, and their options for omelettes are quite impressive.

Skate at The Oval

Last but not least, burn off some of those snack calories by skating at the Emera Oval. The Oval is a large outdoor skating rink on Halifax Common. It’s opening for the winter at 10 a.m. on Dec. 16. Oh, and don’t worry if you’re not a skating extraordinaire with your own custom skates. You can borrow helmets and skates for free at the Oval with a valid government-issued photo ID.

Halifax has more to offer than one might think at first glance. So, what are you waiting for? Get on your coat and scarf and get out there!

For people planning to regularly use their resources, Radstorm also offers a monthly membership.