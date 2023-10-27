Devastating earthquakes in Afghanistan affect Halifax’s Afghan community

Western Afghanistan was hit by a series of earthquakes beginning on Oct. 7, destroying villages and killing hundreds of people.

The earthquakes and their aftershocks destroyed entire villages in Afghanistan’s Herat province, leaving many residents dead, injured and without homes.

Western Afghanistan was struck by ten earthquakes with magnitudes between 4.1 and 6.3 from Oct. 13 to 19. The city of Herat and its neighbouring districts were most affected by the disaster. Before the earthquakes, these areas of the country were already struggling with poverty, food insecurity and economic downturn.

Although reports vary, the Taliban government in control of Afghanistan estimates the death toll from the earthquakes has surpassed 2,000.

Gulmakai M. Sarvar, the president of the Afghan Society of Halifax, came to Canada from Afghanistan in 2005. She has been volunteering for the society for over 15 years and continues working to build a sense of community for new Afghan Canadians in Halifax. Sarvar said the community is struggling with the news of the earthquakes.

“The earthquake is heartbreaking, there are too many people who have already died,” said Sarvar. “It’s so difficult … even for international organizations to get help over there because the Taliban regime is not recognized.”

After the Taliban took control of the country in August 2021, many countries stopped the flow of direct foreign aid to Afghanistan. Most aid must now go through international organizations like the UN in order to reach Afghanistan.

“Since they [the Taliban] came, it is very difficult for people, and no one has human rights there,” she said. “Here [in Canada] we are comfortable, and we are thinking all the time about the people and the poverty in our country [Afghanistan].”

Through the Afghan Society of Halifax, Sarvar helps immigrants from Afghanistan start a life in Canada. She sees many trying to flee the poor conditions and lack of human rights in Afghanistan under the Taliban, but many don’t have the choice to leave.

“It’s hard for our feelings, it’s very hard to hear about what’s happening in Afghanistan,” Sarvar said, referring to both the earthquakes and other ongoing injustices in Afghanistan. “They don’t have anything over there… especially women. As a woman, I am really sad.”

Many regions of Western Afghanistan suffered decades of conflict before the Taliban took over but are now facing impoverished conditions due to economic instability. Due to poverty, poor infrastructure and a lack of funding within the country, pre-existing emergency services and facilities are not able to handle the large-scale humanitarian crisis resulting from the earthquakes.

Approximately 43,000 people are directly affected by the earthquakes and 3,300 homes were completely destroyed according to UN estimates. Many survivors have resorted to sleeping outdoors, fearing their damaged homes may collapse due to ongoing tremors from the earthquakes.

Because of the thousands displaced from their homes and sleeping outside, the onset of winter and cold temperatures is a major concern. The UN reported that relief items such as tents, blankets and heaters are in high demand to help the displaced citizens.

Many countries have offered help with both funding and supplies through international aid organizations like the UN and Red Cross. International aid efforts continue in hopes of helping survivors before the arrival of winter.

Sarvar encourages Canadians to help if they can by donating to organizations like the UN. “We are helping as much as possible … helping each other out if we have something in our hand to give,” said Sarvar.