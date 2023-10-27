Ever since the start of October, I’ve had this weird suspicion that I’m being followed. Paw prints on the ground behind me, the flash of an orange tail, a growl of “Let’s go Dal!” behind me…

I’m sure you’ve felt the same, so I’ve created a system to answer the question: how scared should you be of the Dal Tiger? Collect numbers as you go and I’ll let you know at the end.

First things first, how close do you live to the Tiger’s home field?

Shirreff Hall Howe Hall Another residence Off campus

And how many times are you certain you’ve seen the Tiger?

Over 10 Maybe seven? Less than four Never

Now that that’s sorted, how often do you attend Dal’s home games?

Every single one! Not a lot, but I’m on a Tigers team I’ve been to a few Never

And how much orange, the Tiger’s favourite colour, do you own?

It’s my favourite colour too! A good amount Only enough for my Halloween costume None

Did you pick up one of the Tiger’s cubs from the Dal Bookstore?

I’ve got myself a pack I’ve got one but I treat it well No, but I have some stuffed animals that its cubs could be friends with I’m not a stuffed animal person

How many mornings in a row have there been paw prints outside your door?

All week Just recently I didn’t notice until you mentioned it but I just checked and… None

Do you know what happened to the Tiger’s cousin, the University of King’s College Blue Devil?

Let me tell you… I’ve heard the rumours but I’m not a gossip Who’s the Blue Devil? What’s King’s?

And finally, how prepared are you to take down the Dal Tigers enemies?

My question is why does the Tiger have so many enemies? I would, but I don’t know if I can take on the entirety of the X-Men… No, I’m a pacifist I don’t know who this husky is but I could probably beat it in a fight!

If you got mostly 1’s, you should probably lock your doors and put on your best Dal merch on to keep safe!

If you got mostly 2’s, you’re safe for now, but I’d keep my eyes peeled.

If you got mostly 3’s, I don’t think that’s the Dal Tiger behind you, so you should probably check that out…

And if you got mostly 4’s, the Dal Tiger has no idea who you are. Go introduce yourself!

Keep safe this Halloween, not all is normal on the Dal campus this spooky season. But as for the Dal Tiger, he says he hasn’t left Wickwire Field in a while, so that thing behind you might just be your school spirit!