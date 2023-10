The Dalhousie University Tigers men’s hockey team won 4-2 against the St. Francis Xavier University X-Men in a home game at the Halifax Forum on Oct. 18, 2023. Dal Tigers’ Jack Harper moves the puck down the ice towards the X-Men’s goal. Dal Tigers’ Alec Belanger fights for the puck with X-Men’s goalie, Lucas Pfeil. Jacob Hudson and Matthew Struthers of the X-Men make a shot attempt on Nicolas Chenard in the Tigers’ net. Forward Dawson Stairs sticks out his tongue as he moves the puck toward the X-Men’s net. X-Men’s forward Liam Hawel after tripping onto the ice. Dal Tigers’ forward Evan MacKinnon lays on the ice after hitting the boards. Defenseman Jackson van de Leest takes a knee next to him. Defenseman Scott Gaetz hugs goalie Nicholas Chenard after their win.