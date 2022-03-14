DSU LGTBQ+ Representative candidate Alex Springgay-Daubeny 

Editor’s note: This interview has been edited for length and style.

The Dalhousie Gazette: Why are you the right candidate for this role?

Alex Springgay Daubeny: I think I’m going to take it very seriously, I’m going to work with all the different societies, reach out to them. I’ll show up to all the meetings. I haven’t really done anything specific before for the LGBTQ+ community, but I worked with different societies.

What are some key points in your campaign?

I’d like to see more engagement from the student body. I think there’s been kind of a lack of engagement from the student body with the DSU. I think that’s a bit of an issue, which I would like to work on resolving and also being involved with different societies. I think a lot of them have been kind of struggling a bit with I guess after the year online, which kind of caused them to weaken as organizations. And I think the DSU needs to do more to help those societies rebuild.

How do you like to connect with the Dalhousie community?

Definitely through societies, I think they’re one of the best outlets students have to meet people and get involved in the Dalhousie community.