Law students stand against racism in classroom
Students walk out in protest university’s complacency in addressing alleged incidents in classes
By
David J. Shuman
February 17, 2023
/
No Comments
Students walked out of a meeting with Dalhousie University Dean of Law Camille Cameron on Feb. 9, 2023, after nearly two hours of demanding answers on the university’s complacency in acting on allegations of racism in the classroom.
After initial complaints in October 2022, students said they aren’t satisfied with the response to incidents in first-year law classes.
Student Lorenze Cromwell spoke at the demonstration about this action being the small part of a greater fight against racism in the Dalhousie law school.
Dozens of students met in the atrium outside the Sir James Dunn Law Library on Feb. 9, 2023. They’ve demanded accountability from the university.
All photos by David J. Shuman.
David J. Shuman
