Love poems, through the times

To His Coy Mistress, Andrew Marvell 1681

Had we but world enough and time,

This coyness, lady, were no crime.

We would sit down, and think which way

To walk, and pass our long love’s day.

Thou by the Indian Ganges’ side

Shouldst rubies find; I by the tide

Of Humber would complain. I would

Love you ten years before the flood,

And you should, if you please, refuse

Till the conversion of the Jews.

My vegetable love should grow

Vaster than empires and more slow;

An hundred years should go to praise

Thine eyes, and on thy forehead gaze;

Two hundred to adore each breast,

But thirty thousand to the rest;

An age at least to every part,

And the last age should show your heart.

For, lady, you deserve this state,

Nor would I love at lower rate.

But at my back I always hear

Time’s wingèd chariot hurrying near;

And yonder all before us lie

Deserts of vast eternity.

Thy beauty shall no more be found;

Nor, in thy marble vault, shall sound

My echoing song; then worms shall try

That long-preserved virginity,

And your quaint honour turn to dust,

And into ashes all my lust;

The grave’s a fine and private place,

But none, I think, do there embrace.

Now therefore, while the youthful hue

Sits on thy skin like morning dew,

And while thy willing soul transpires

At every pore with instant fires,

Now let us sport us while we may,

And now, like amorous birds of prey,

Rather at once our time devour

Than languish in his slow-chapped power.

Let us roll all our strength and all

Our sweetness up into one ball,

And tear our pleasures with rough strife

Through the iron gates of life:

Thus, though we cannot make our sun

Stand still, yet we will make him run.

The Shortest and Sweetest of Songs, George MacDonald (1824 – 1905)

Come

Home.

Come. And Be My Baby, Maya Angelou – April 1928

The highway is full of big cars

going nowhere fast

And folks is smoking anything that’ll burn

Some people wrap their lives around a cocktail glass

And you sit wondering

where you’re going to turn.

I got it.

Come. And be my baby.

Some prophets say the world is gonna end tomorrow

But others say we’ve got a week got a week or two

The papers is full of every kind of blooming horror

And you sit wondering

What you’re gonna do.

I got it.

Come. And be my baby.

Why did I dream of you last night? Philip Larkin – 1939

Why did I dream of you last night?

Now morning is pushing back hair with grey light

Memories strike home, like slaps in the face:

Raised on elbow, I stare at the pale fog

beyond the window.

So many things I had thought forgotten

Return to my mind with stranger pain:

– Like letters that arrive addressed to someone

Who left the house so many years ago

Mad Girl’s Love Song, Sylvia Plath – 1953

“I shut my eyes and all the world drops dead;

I lift my lids and all is born again.

(I think I made you up inside my head.)

The stars go waltzing out in blue and red,

And arbitrary blackness gallops in:

I shut my eyes and all the world drops dead.

I dreamed that you bewitched me into bed

And sung me moon-struck, kissed me quite insane.

(I think I made you up inside my head.)

God topples from the sky, hell’s fires fade:

Exit seraphim and Satan’s men:

I shut my eyes and all the world drops dead.

I fancied you’d return the way you said,

But I grow old and I forget your name.

(I think I made you up inside my head.)

I should have loved a thunderbird instead;

At least when spring comes they roar back again.

I shut my eyes and all the world drops dead.

(I think I made you up inside my head.)”

Frame, Linda Gregerson – May 1980

The tree that had patiently framed our view

turned on us once and swelled

with an issue of birds. Each orange breast

too large for its spine, they threatened to drop

and splatter like so many fruits. I’m frightened

of birds in the first place. In Illinois

they stay the right size and only come out by ones

and twos, but I won’t go barefoot. Remember

the crack of a wing in the grass? It was warmer

than grass.

I still think the window kept us straight. Twice

a day the light congealed, we could or couldn’t

see the bridge for fog. Either way was reassuring.

And if someone had asked, the branch was too parochial, we knew it

no? making order out of all that sky.

When better dyes arrived in the wagons of entrepreneurs,

the Navajo weavers knew craft and a past

from nostalgia: they began on brighter rugs.

At one point in the border of each, an erratic line

a single stitch wide joins the outside

to the pattern at the heart. On a spirit line,

does the spirit come in or depart? Our birds

had been eating what the rain turned up,

new rain got rid of the birds. I’m thinking of you.

(Natalia Tola Maldonado)

Natalia Tola Maldonado – August 2022

between

21

and

23

nothing can ever be be held like it’s

yours

with one hand, life sweeps out

every incoherent thought

thinking we can own

the nights we invent on void, purple

computer algorithms

internet fantasies

and the violent under eyes that follow

only in my dreams i own the

demons who sing my loneliness

the anarchist street art in my city

the fools gold of loose change in my pockets that i’ll use to reach you apartment

in 25 minutes

and so,

because now we can’t own anything

we enjoy inventing

like how with your long fingers,

you tweaked the gold clock handles

backwards

to add an extra milliseconds

to the 9:03 PM when

you whispered to me that love is a distraction

from the worlds ticking atomic bombs

yet the

impersonal skyscrapers blur into a million of colours and soft words

because i am leaning closer to you

and your blood-red hair is falling into my neck

then

i break my scripted first date persona

to tell you that you’re cute

stop it you said

your words tickle me

so i chose to invent

18th floor

rooftop doctrines

like thinking i can save you just because unlike you, i’m a romantic

i chose to believe

everything important starts out small

small like the birds with tiny black eyes

yellow, dumb jokes

perched on the top of aging houses

following us everywhere we go

in a world with filled where these

short-lived creatures can fly (and we can’t)

in a world with broken wings

where

broken beer bottles

in the ocean will outlive every single one of the wishes

a world with so much

improbability

i choose invent that our love is true

because when i touched the side of your faces

the lights of all the terrifying buildings

imploded

in the darkness that followed

if anyone lit up a match

they would see you and me at your dinner table, just staring at each other

a portrait of promises waiting to come out of ur lips

i like you

i like men who cry,

take coffee with milk

and hold my purse in long walks in the dark

Natalia Tola Maldonado – September 2022

love is a white powdered drug

sold by white hollywood

and saying i don’t love writing about these tiny packages

is a white coloured lie

so i’ll continue to enjoy

sweet cocktails and pathetic men

(some of lives best tasting ironies)

(so easy to enjoy in warm sips

like there’s unspoken meanings)

with round brown eyes

wooden like café tables

(you told me mochas are the

designated hot girl drink)

so watching me visit your coffee shop

where they sell small oil paintings and

smaller double espressos

like i forgot you have a shift today

just to get an artists high and

write about your long fingers

in my poetry , i’m not afraid of falling in love with them

or the number of curls

in that silly head of yours

where you think that owning indie pop vinyls

or saying you are

a man of few fucks

somehow widens the distance between you being beautiful or

forgettable

and how i’ve longed to be in the underbelly of your

pretense

find something in you that seems real outside affection in the darkness when your accent splits you open

but maybe true, romantic love

only exists in the pretty names of your

red bedroom candles

or the brackets of poetry

i wrote about you after our first summer date

only to find it again months later

like ready-made fate and not

chance

when young people dream,

they sleepwalk into the creation

or new universes

For My Darling, Joe van Wonderen – January 29, 2023

I miss having your words in my head

I miss feeling your hair between my fingertips

I miss the way you smile after you laugh

I hope you’re happy

I hope it all works out lovely for you

I hope I’m being honest

I want to cry

I want to surrender

I want you Back

I wish that that last line didn’t remind me of Frank

I wish that that last line didn’t remind me of the summer when you told me about that song

I wish that that last line didn’t remind me of you

I am sorry that you were always so far

I am sorry that I hurt you

I am sorry that I have so much to be sorry for

I trust you know that you’re still in my phone

I trust you know that you’re still in my dreams

I trust you know that you belong with me

I thought we’d grow as we go

I thought you’d always be there

I thought I’d always be there

I hope that you’re happy, Darling

That love melts my eyes and knots my heart

I really hope you’re happy, as much as it stings all over to know it won’t be with me

I wish I had a poetic way to end my whine

But, I don’t, I miss you desperately

(Joe van Wonderen)

Lost In Translation, Joe van Wonderen – January 29, 2023

I want to see you as you see yourself

What happens as soon as you close the door

How do you laugh when no one else is around

What do you change when I enter your view?

What do you hide?

What lies do you tell?

How do you shudder when there’s no one to hold you?

Do you smell the flowers you’ve seen one thousand times?

When do you wake up with tears in your eyes?

I wish I could read you

Read you better than I read myself

What is in your margins and between your lines

Countless lifetimes could be spent on one of yours

Endless tomes filled with what I’ll never know

I only hope to get lost with you

Victor Grincourt – February 2023

What of you?

And so what have you become?

What of your thoughts, hopes, words?

What of those who not long ago would have wondered the same?

Was it all in vain? Despair? Or was it because of a held pain you could not bear.

I can’t be there as much as I yearn to.

It’ll only be a while before you learn too.

What of the time it’ll take?

What of you?

