Your vote matters!

Jenna Olsen
By Jenna Olsen
Residents can check if they’re on the list of electors and eligible to vote in the Oct. 19 municipal election at votersearch.halifax.ca/onvoterlist.aspx Image from Halifax.ca

Students are able to vote in the Oct. 19 municipal election for mayor and district councillors if they meet the following eligibility requirements: Voters must be 18 years old by the first advanced polling day, a resident of Nova Scotia for six months before the first advanced polling day, a resident of the HRM before the first advanced polling day, and a Canadian citizen on the first advanced polling day according to the website for the Halifax Regional Municipality

The HRM’s voting requirements also emphasize that “Students who meet basic voting eligibility are considered a resident of either where their family home is located or where they are attending school, but not both. All residents are only able to vote in one municipal election in Nova Scotia.”

Voting takes place between Oct. 8 and Oct. 19. In order to vote, residents must be on the list of electors. Voters who have not previously registered can contact the municipality’s voter helpline by calling 902-490-VOTE to get on the list of electors.
The Gazette attempted to interview the three current frontrunners for mayor in the upcoming municipal election. While Pam Lovelace and Waye Mason agreed to answer our questions, Andy Fillmore did not respond after multiple requests for comment. The current mayor of Halifax Mike Savage is not running for another term.

An interview with mayoral candidate Pam Lovelace
