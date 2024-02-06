Sheltering the future or creating a new maze to navigate?

With the cost of living continuing to increase, the Halifax Regional Municipality has finally announced a plan to create affordable housing options for Halifax’s increased homeless population. This strategy does not set people up for long-term success and will lead to added barriers for those who are relocated.

The announcement of a new project determined that 222 new public housing units will be built in Lower Sackville to help limit the number of community members without shelter. This is a small response to an issue that has been present for years. The HRM has not invested in affordable public housing options in the last 3 decades.

It appears action has only been taken due to ongoing pushback from community members in the HRM who have noticed an increase in the number of people without shelter. It is impossible to ignore the number of people competing for the city’s limited shelter space; the population of unsheltered people doubled in 2022 and then again in 2023.

Many have resorted to sleeping in tents within the city. The lack of response from both the municipality and province has raised concerns that the city is limiting its opportunities to set these citizens up for short-term success by implementing quick-fix solutions that do not address the root of these problems.

Relocating: With what support?

The implementation of the new project would require the relocation of many currently residing and receiving support within the city. This begs the question of how our governments plan to support these community members in terms of transportation and service access.

The HRM currently has over 20 food security resources for people to use, while Lower Sackville provides only two, both of which are facing high demand. This also raises concerns about how the city is planning to support other resources such as mental health services, childcare services and transportation for employment purposes.

Does this set people up for success? Relocating members of our community without providing them with the resources to which they currently have access?

Rethinking funding

Although the announcement hints that we are working in the right direction, it does imply long-term success for community members. Without supporting other community programs, building housing only addresses one concern. Nova Scotia food banks have seen a rise in food insecurity due to the consistent inflation over the last few years. There have been requests for funding and more long-term solutions for those suffering food insecurity and little has been done to help provide Nova Scotians with basic human needs.

Instead of investing directly into programs that help alleviate financial strain, the municipality has announced an investment in “outside-the-box” housing projects. This funding could be redistributed in a more impactful way to directly benefit Nova Scotians who are having to choose between keeping a roof over their head or skipping a meal.

More could go towards extended resources for those relocating from the city. Without the investment into programs intended to help Nova Scotians, the ongoing deprivation will only continue to worsen. It is now the time for our government to invest in the well-being of people by providing much-needed services to community members.

What sense of community?

With the announcement of relocation, we are left to reflect on why we must relocate our own community members who have built their lives within the city. Does this plan account for the opinions of those it directly affects? Direct comments from community members have suggested not. Some have stated they do not want to have to move locations and are willing to be arrested before having to leave the city.

Many people experiencing houselessness work within the city and some even have more than one job. Our government tends to group those who are houseless into their own category, when these are community members who have just as much of a right to stay within their known surroundings as everyone else. There are means to integrate these affordable housing options within the city, by prioritizing people over businesses that currently overtake spaces within the city, like utilizing recreational centres and churches within the area.

A need to rethink

Investing in housing units is merely a band-aid solution to a greater problem within the province. Without direct investment into the provision of food, transportation, childcare and mental health services, the municipality is only creating further barriers for those already struggling.

Our community members deserve the right to access necessities and our municipality must finally prioritize the well-being of people in areas that matter. Those without shelter deserve a chance at long-term success as much as any other community member. Every member of our community, regardless of their housing situation, deserves the opportunity for lasting success.

Let us extend compassion and support to those without shelter in ways that truly make a difference.