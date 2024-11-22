How to combat seasonal depression

As the temperature gets colder and the days get shorter, it can get harder and harder to get out of bed. You may start to lack motivation and satisfaction in your everyday life. This can feel isolating, but many students struggle with seasonal affective disorder, commonly known as seasonal depression. If you are feeling down this winter, here are a few tips to improve your mood.

Meditation

The practice of meditation involves calming techniques and body awareness. It has been shown to help reduce symptoms of depression over time by increasing positive thinking patterns and helping you stay grounded. Though it may take some trial and error to find the method that works for you, meditation can be incredibly helpful in combating seasonal depression.

An easy way to practice meditation is to take five to 10 minutes daily to get into a comfortable position, take deep breaths and focus on your bodily sensations to identify any tension or discomfort. You can do this by focusing on each body part individually and trying to visualize it fully relaxing and releasing tension as you breathe. You can do this before you go to bed, in the morning, or throughout the day as you feel yourself experiencing negative thoughts or emotions.

If this seems overwhelming, there are many excellent guided meditations out there to help you get started. YouTube and Spotify have an extensive catalogue of themed meditations to achieve specific goals, like sleep, stress relief or overcoming depression. Finch, an app that encourages you to stick to healthy habits, also offers guided meditation and Insight Timer has a large library of guided meditations.

Exercise

Physical activity can also help to combat depression by releasing endorphins that improve mood and lower stress while providing an opportunity to detach from negative thoughts and feelings. When you are experiencing symptoms of seasonal depression, trying to exercise can feel overwhelming, so it is essential you move your body in ways you genuinely enjoy. It can be helpful to find friends to exercise with or sign up for a club or class to keep you accountable and encouraged!

The Dalplex offers many beginner-friendly fitness classes, including spin, pilates and yoga. These classes are a great way to incorporate physical activity into your life in a fun and supportive environment. If none of those classes interest you, many organizations in Halifax offer classes in dance, martial arts and other exciting activities. There is also the opportunity to swim, lift weights and do cardio at the gym. You could even join a running club or an intramural sports team. Even simply taking a walk with a friend can have a positive impact on your mental health.

Although trying to “work out more” can be daunting, it is important to remember that moving your body does not have to be traditional exercise; physical activity is best at fighting winter blues when it is something you enjoy and are more likely to remain consistent with.

Try to limit the change to your routine

The increase in depressive symptoms during the colder weather months is likely caused by the seasonal changes, including the amount of daylight, time spent outside and sleep schedules. Although you cannot change the weather, you can try to limit the changes in your routine.

In the winter, it is important to get as much sunlight as possible, so keep the blinds open and find study spots near windows. It is also great for your mood to get outside, so get bundled up and go on a walk, or try a fun winter activity like free ice skating at the Emera Oval or sledding down Citadel Hill.

In the dark wintery mornings, sleeping in can be very tempting, which can disrupt your sleep schedule. One way to help is to use a sunrise alarm clock that wakes you by gradually lighting up your room, which can help maintain your normal circadian rhythm. Alternatively, keep a lamp or light near your bed and turn it on immediately when your alarm goes off to help you wake up.

Seek help if needed

If you or anyone you know needs mental health support, Dalhousie’s Health & Wellness Centre offers same-day counselling. Students can also access 24/7 mental health support through Kids Help Phone by calling 1-800-668-6868 or texting 686868.

This article was written as part of a class on science communication. If you have any feedback or questions, please get in touch with ct287716@dal.ca.