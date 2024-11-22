As a university student, sometimes it can feel like all you eat is pasta and Uber eats. But cooking up a nice meal can be easier than you think. This lemon orzo chicken is delicious and just a bit more classy, while still being easy to make and requiring few ingredients.

If you need a meal to impress in a pinch, this is bound to do the trick. Plate it up nicely, and you will almost convince your guests they’re at a fancy restaurant.

SUB: What you’ll need (serves 2)

– Olive oil

– 2 chicken breasts

– 1 tsp basil

– 1 tsp oregano

– 1 tsp paprika

– 1 tsp garlic powder

– 1 onion

– 1 cup chicken or vegetable broth

– 1 lemon

– ½ cup heavy cream (18% or higher)

– ¾ cup orzo

– Salt

– Pepper

– Parmesan

SUB: Directions

1. Coat chicken breasts in oil and seasonings. Place these in a pan on medium heat.

2. Dice one onion and place in another pan with olive oil on medium-high heat. Cook for 15 to 20 minutes or until the onion starts to caramelize. Add the uncooked orzo in with the onion and stir.

3. Add broth, cream, and lemon. Simmer until the orzo is cooked and the sauce thickens. Add salt and pepper to taste and top with grated parmesan.