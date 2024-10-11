How to survive the Halifax Transit system

University comes with many advantages: an unparalleled level of freedom, an endless pit of knowledge and experience and the ability to be unemployed while still having your parents think of you as a success. However, there is one downside many students can relate to: not owning a car.

Halifax’s characteristic rolling hills don’t always make walking the most convenient option, so many students turn to an easy form of transportation they can acquire through a bright shiny UPass sticker on their DalCard, otherwise known as the Halifax Transit system. There are many important life skills, accolades and accomplishments you will gain throughout university. With this guide, you can add ‘mastered the Halifax Transit system’ to the list.

Don’t forget your bus pass

For those who are new to Dalhousie University, their DalCard probably goes everywhere with them. It gets them into their residences, their meal halls, their laundry rooms and becomes an important facet of their everyday lives.

However, as you move past these eager years, your DalCard becomes of less use. One thing I’ve noticed about the transit workers in Halifax: they do not let you get on the bus for free. Consider attaching your bus pass/DalCard to your keys, or getting a Dalhousie card holder for the back of your phone to make sure you can always catch a ride.

Download the app!

You will get an onslaught of people telling you Google Maps and Apple Maps work just fine for tracking when the bus will come. Tune them out and download the free Transit app.

It not only works in Halifax, but all across Canada, and is accurate down-to-the-second. Passengers can update the bus’ location using small emojis and rate the bus’ cleanliness, and you can track the little bus icon right until it pulls up in front of you. Zooming out in the map also shows you where every available bus stop is located. Simply hit the big, green GO button after you’ve selected your destination and it will show you the best route to arrive as quickly as possible.

Learn to deal with delays

Like many other cities, a good portion of Halifax is constantly under construction, disrupting bus routes and causing many delays. While the Transit app mentioned above notifies you of most delays, it can’t know everything.

Look up from your phone when waiting at a bus stop to ensure you won’t be waiting there forever. Many bus stops around Halifax have signs notifying riders the bus will not be stopping because of an alternate route to deal with delays. It has been one time too many I’ve seen a university student in shock as the bus driver sped right past them, only to look up at the sign and curse themselves.

Finally, make sure to leave early if you’re trying to make it to class on time! You never know how long those delays will take.

Hold on

This last piece of advice may be the most valuable of all. It is something few Dal students talk about, but is silently agreed upon in every bus ride. More than most — or at least, more than the buses in my hometown, the Halifax buses drive wildly, starting and stopping at break-neck speeds and taking corners with reckless abandon. If you’re on the bus during peak school hours, like 9a.m. or 4p.m., make sure you have a good hold on something next to you. There is nothing more embarrassing than falling on top of someone because the bus drivers here decide to drive Fast & Furious style.