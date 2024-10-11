To eat or pay rent? That is the question

Student life is harder than ever before. Aside from the typical stressors of homework, exams and the unpredictable Halifax Transit system, larger issues have been taking a toll on the well-being of students. The rising prices of tuition, food and housing mean that sometimes, even basic needs are not being met, making for challenging circumstances.

The cost of tuition

In Nova Scotia, average tuition has increased by 20 percent in the last six years. Because of the rising cost of tuition, some students are forced to make sacrifices. Many students must get a job to support themselves throughout their university career. Working while attending school means a severe depletion in time spent studying, completing homework and socializing, which can result in worse mental health.

The fact that students must risk jeopardizing their academic careers to satisfy their basic needs is a poor reflection on the absurd cost of tuition. Because tuition is so high, many must turn to student loans, facing the risk of accumulating mass amounts of debt, which can result in long-term financial insecurity. This burdens students not only in their university careers but also in their lives after completing post-secondary education. Moo Deng, the pigmy hippo from Thailand, outraged at the thought of more fees. Comic by Dan Blais.

The housing crisis

Halifax is facing a major student housing crisis right now, further impacting the personal lives and educational careers of students.

First-years are given priority for residency, leaving many students in a difficult position. The number of rental houses available is at an all-time low, in addition to Halifax rentals costing an absurd amount — well above the national average. The average cost of rent in Halifax is around $2000 a month, which is not in the budget for many students. To deal with this cost, some students skip meals, eat non-nutritional food or work multiple jobs, sacrificing their mental and physical well-being. When housing is such an instability in a student’s life, university becomes significantly more difficult.

Groceries

The cost of food is an additional weight to the already difficult lives of students. Right now, food prices are taxing, which heightens the financial insecurity students face. Not only does this lead to students eating less than they should, it also can contribute to a diet lacking nutritional value.

What an individual consumes plays an important role in mental health. Students being financially forced into eating cheap food is another stressor thrust onto students. Not eating sufficient amounts of food also negatively impacts how students perform academically. Poor diets lead to an inability to focus in lectures, a lack of concentration during studying and have negative impacts on memory as well. Yet food prices are predicted to remain on the rise. This means students must make some tough decisions regarding their basic needs, like choosing between eating or paying the rent.

Social media

Aside from the accumulation of financial burdens, students are also faced with the hardships of social media. TikTok, one of the most relevant social media platforms, promotes incredibly unhealthy lifestyles targeted primarily at university and high school students. The glamourization of drug and alcohol abuse has been increasing throughout recent years, portraying the proper “university experience” as nothing more than a four year bender. This leads to students feeling pressured to participate in unhealthy habits or feeling as though they’re doing something wrong by not engaging in substance abuse.

Cyberbullying is another negative outcome of social media. The anonymity of being online allows people to feel more comfortable spewing hate toward their peers, worsening the lives and mental health of university students. The relevance of social media has only had negative outcomes on students and makes navigating university life more difficult than necessary.

Because of high tuition, the cost of living and the pressures of social media, the struggles of university students are no longer as simple as enduring a late night at the library. It is hard to be a student right now.