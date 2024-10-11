The Gin & Jazz phenomenon

Soothing jazz, curated interior bar decor, cheap gin drinks and a line of university students stretching down the block — it’s just another Wednesday night at The Local. Every Wednesday night, the Gottingen Street bar hosts Gin & Jazz, a weekly event during which, as the name suggests, the venue presents live jazz music and serves cheap gin, bringing students and community members alike to the north end bar.

Some students can’t seem to get enough of the Wednesday ritual despite its lack of chart-topping music, the bar’s distance from downtown and the event’s mid-school week timing. So, what is it about Gin & Jazz that has garnered such a student-centred crowd?

Seeing old friends and meeting new ones

For some attendees, it’s not about the gin or the jazz at all. It’s simply the cult itself — those who go — that attract others to join. Many students rely on this event as a way to socialize with their fellow classmates, see friends and make new ones.

Evan Macpherson, a Nova Scotia College of Art and Design student, says Gin & Jazz is a way to “make sure others are alive and show that you are alive.” Its reputation as a mutual student gathering place on Wednesday nights is a big motivation for students to make the trek out because they can trust they will always know someone there.

Another third-year Dalhousie student, MeiMei Szeto, describes the crowd as “people you know, and people you want to meet.”

According to Dalhousie student Aura Perry, it’s an easier commitment than Friday or Saturday night plans because “it’s a set place and a set day.” The weekly event eliminates the stress and debate of which bar to go to, and predictability allows for consistency.

Third-year student Leila Gunn says she’s been attending since she was in second year. “I come every week. I feel at home here.”

A different bar atmosphere

While some students have been regular attendees for a long time, others have only recently been introduced. Dalhousie student Sam Clark was recently told by her roommate about the bar’s reputation on Wednesdays. When comparing The Loc/al to other popular Halifax student bars, some students appreciate the north end bar’s mature atmosphere. When asked about her thoughts on Gin & Jazz, Clark says, “You feel so sophisticated.” The Local’s reputation as a mutual student gathering place on Wednesday nights is a big motivation for students to make the trek out. (Image credit: Jenna Olsen)

One security guard who has been working at The Local for a little over two years noted the event has boomed over the past year and a half, recently catching the attention of the younger crowd. He reiterated, however, that this has not deterred the older crowds.

These two groups seem to get along in a healthy symbiotic relationship, like two ships passing in the night, not causing a wake for one another. The band typically ends their set around 10 p.m., around the time when the line peaks with student arrivals.

As Dalhousie student Grace Papaloni says, “The jazz happens to be there.”

And, of course, cheap gin

One enticing aspect of the evening is the discount on gin drinks. The low-cost drinking option is attractive for students on a budget, with The Local’s menu featuring other menu items that are also wallet-friendly, like the popular beer Propeller Horsepower, sold for only $4.25 per pint.

Another notable draw is that this is a free event, and there is no cover required. As the price of everything in Halifax goes up, the nightlife scene is anything but immune. Students have seen the prices of going out to a bar soar in the past couple years, with many popular venues charging cover fees to enter.

Whatever the reason, whether it be the cheap drinks, social reputation, free entry or mature atmosphere, The Local’s Gin & Jazz Wednesday seems to, at least for now, be here to stay, solidifying itself as a Halifax student nightlife staple.