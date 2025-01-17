My New Year’s resolution is stupid

For years, I have dreaded Jan. 1. The holiday cheer is over and all that’s left is the end of another year. Cue the existential dread. Sure, the parties are fun, but each New Year’s Eve celebration is tainted with the pressure to do something big and the disappointment of realizing my grandiose plans for the year have fallen through yet again.

There is so much pressure every new year to change your life in some dramatic way, I often feel I’ve never achieved enough within the year — or I give up on resolutions days in, claiming I’ll “try again next year.”

But this New Year’s Eve, I was talking to my friend Emma about our resolutions. I had resolved not to make one, deciding to abstain from the whole tradition, but then she told me hers was to try as many new ice cream flavours as possible in 2025. That took me completely by surprise.

I’d forgotten resolutions could be fun.

If you’re going to commit to a resolution, why not make it an enjoyable one?

Try to, like Emma, make your resolution silly, make it entertaining, make it something you actually want to do. Your New Year’s resolution could be a new avenue for joy in your life, and an excuse to experience new things you’ve always wanted to do. By committing to do something simple that is gratifying, or just plain funny, you’ll likely be happier than if you’re killing yourself over not exercising enough or not travelling more. You don’t have to completely reinvent yourself every January, just give yourself a chance to have more fun.

Don’t pressure yourself

As far as resolutions go, I believe the stupider the better. With a stupid New Year’s resolution, it’s okay if not everything goes to plan. The more silly your resolution, the less it matters you stick to it. And your quitting — should you choose to quit — will have no relation to your moral character. It says nothing about you as a person if you decide you don’t want to eat any new ice cream flavours for a while. Maybe you’ve decided for certain that chocolate is best. Or you’re just sick of ice cream — which is fair, you’ll likely eat a lot of it.

But what might just happen, is your motivation will increase. When the pressure is removed, and you’re doing something you enjoy, just for the fun of it, why wouldn’t you keep going? Who knows, maybe your friends will be inspired to join in, just as Emma inspired me.

You can still better yourself

Just because you’ve decided to have fun with your New Year’s resolution, doesn’t mean it can’t be rewarding. It’s all in the approach. Eating healthier is a great resolution, but take a moment to consider coming at it from a unique angle — like attempting to discover a new favourite vegetable, rather than focusing on restricting certain foods.

It’s great to challenge ourselves, but it’s also important to know when not to. You may be surprised about how much you can “better yourself” without punishing yourself as you do it.

A brand-new New Year

There are so many stupid resolutions you can adopt this new year. Here are just a few ideas. Try one for yourself and see what you think!

Pull one prank a month — as small or elaborate as you’d like

Learn how to do a handstand

Collect as many lucky pennies as you can

Start hosting themed parties for your friends

Find new ways to make your space more comfortable (with blankets, pillows, lighting, etc.)

Hike somewhere new once a month

Spend more time on the hobby you enjoy

Discover one new song a week

Make it your mission to befriend the crows in your neighbourhood

Happy New Year!

For my New Year’s resolution, I’m resolving to pet as many dogs as I can in 2025. It’s stupid, and it’s fun. It’s a resolution I can continue as long as I want and not feel pressured to “succeed.”

A stupid New Year’s resolution is the perfect opportunity to practice the art of levity. It would do us all some good to lighten up once in a while and enjoy the exciting possibilities the new year can bring. Plus, just think of all the dog friends I will make! I can already tell it’s going to be a great year.