Nova Scotia’s violence epidemic needs political action

The recent reports of women murdered by their partners in Nova Scotia this fall highlight what intimate partner violence (IPV) and gender-based violence (GBV) sector advocates and workers have been saying for years: intimate partner violence is an epidemic in our community.

Bill 482 is a good start

Intimate partner violence has been of high interest in the media and legislature this year in Nova Scotia. Notably, the adoption of Bill 482 in September 2024 declared IPV an epidemic in Nova Scotia. This followed the public resignation of Justice Minister Brad Johns over his comment that domestic violence is not an epidemic. On sept. 12, 2024, the Tim Houston government made a last-minute change, adopting Bill 482, which was seen as the first step in addressing the crisis of IPV. With another Progressive Conservative provincial government recently elected, public pressure continues to push for accountability around this critical issue.

The root of the problem

We cannot disentangle increasing reports of IPV from the other crises in our communities. The rising cost of living, unaffordable housing and reduction of social services all set the stage for isolation and marginalization for those experiencing violence. The intersecting oppressions on the basis of race, gender, class and ability are all part of the societal harm that allows violence to prevail in our communities. Nova Scotia cannot protect our vulnerable communities from violence if there is no political and social desire to address the hierarchy reinforced and replicated through inequitable access to services, supports and social protections.

Legislative and policy changes are needed

In the lead-up to the provincial election on Nov. 26, 2024, a group of gender-based violence advocates and service providers wrote an open letter to Premier Tim Houston, detailing the recommendations they have for the government to address the harms of gender-based violence in Nova Scotia.

In this letter, they make multiple recommendations. These include funding for GBV prevention and intervention in the Nova Scotia Government’s annual budget, the passing of Bill 144, which would ban the abusive use of NDAs, and the bilateral signing of the Federal Pharmacare Act. The open letter identifies GBV in Nova Scotia as a political policy issue needing to be addressed with structural changes across sectors including health, housing and employment.

The Nova Scotia government cannot continue to present empty rhetoric about the existence of violence without a commitment to making effective and informed legislative and policy changes.

Increasing domestic violence leave is essential

Advocates and the Nova Scotia New Democratic Party have been calling for an extension of domestic violence leave, covered by the government. Currently, those working in Nova Scotia can access three days of paid leave, but many are calling for this to be extended to at least five, following other provinces like New Brunswick, Manitoba and British Columbia. For those experiencing IPV and the traumatic experiences that can follow their escape, like having to find new housing or shelter, engaging with police and court systems and organizing changing childcare needs, a few days of paid leave is more than necessary.

Flexible government leave benefits are an issue of social policy that reflect the cultural and societal values and beliefs of citizens, work and welfare provision. The current cost of living in Nova Scotia means for most people, not working is not an option. But that is what government social protection programs are meant to address. It seems citizens’ safety and well-being are deemed less important than their ability to continue contributing to the labour market — exposing the lack of compassion embedded in our policies. An increase to five days of domestic leave is the minimum level of commitment the Nova Scotia government should consider to begin addressing the violence epidemic.

The province must act—before it’s too late

Nova Scotia continues to have rates of police-reported domestic violence incidents higher than the national average, and incidents reported to the police are estimated to represent only around two per cent of the actual numbers by the IPV sector. It is also estimated through self-reported data that over 30 per cent of Nova Scotian women who have been in intimate relationships have experienced violence from a partner.

Societal changes must be made to move away from inequality, shame and silence and instead address the root causes of violence, implementing action that is informed by frontline workers and survivors. The Nova Scotia government must move beyond identifying the problem of violence in this province, and work toward transformational policy that addresses the inequality that hurts everyone living in this province.

If nothing is done, Nova Scotians will continue to lose their lives.