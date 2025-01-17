What to do when you miss class

As winter colds and lack of sleep strikes Dalhousie University students, many find themselves missing classes. Missing a class when you’re sick can be stressful, especially as we trudge into a new semester. But don’t panic just yet. If you miss class in the next few weeks, here are some tips to help you get back on track.

Step 1: Stay calm and get organized

First things first: try not to panic. It’s easy to feel overwhelmed, but stressing out only makes it worse and harder to focus. Take a deep breath and make a quick list of what you missed. Look through the class syllabus, the course website or any online resources the instructor may have posted. If your professor has uploaded lecture notes, slides or assignments, start there to get a sense of what was covered.

Make a short to-do list for yourself. Don’t make it too detailed, just write out the basics of what you need to complete. Prioritize—if you think something is unnecessary or can be done once you start feeling better, keep it at the bottom of your to-do list.

The professors and TA’s are there to help you, so don’t be afraid to reach out. Send a quick email to explain your situation and ask if there’s anything you should prioritize to catch up. Professors like it when students take responsibility and they are usually happy to provide guidance and help clarify confusion.

Some professors might even be willing to give you a one-on-one review of what you missed, especially if it’s a small class. Remember there are also TA’s. Most of the time their availability and office hours are posted on Brightspace so you can easily find them as well.

The pandemic taught students and faculty to adapt to new ways of connecting, which comes in handy when you can’t attend meetings in person. Many professors now offer virtual office hours on platforms like Microsoft Teams or Zoom, so you can connect from anywhere if you’re still feeling unwell and can’t attend the office hours physically. If your professor or TA’s office hours conflict with your schedule, email them to see if they can arrange a quick virtual meeting.

Step 3: Borrow notes from a classmate

If you have a reliable classmate or friend, ask if you can borrow their notes. Remember to be respectful and ask politely! Make sure when you have their notes, you don’t just read them passively. Instead, try to rewrite the notes in your own words to comprehend the material better.

Step 4: Review class recordings, if available

A lot of the professors at Dalhousie University record their lectures and post them on Brightspace. If your class has this option, make sure to watch the recording at your own pace. This can help you catch details you might miss just by reading someone else’s notes or using AI. When watching the recording, take your own notes and try to actively listen as if you were in class. Luckily, professors at Dal use a system that allows us to speed up or slow down the recording, so adjust it to a comfortable speed so you can process everything efficiently.

Step 5: Set realistic goals and don’t overload yourself

Finally, after missing classes, it’s very tempting to try and do everything at once to get back on track. However, setting realistic goals and breaking down your goals, will help you to catch up without completely overwhelming yourself and burning out or breaking down.

Good luck in the new semester!