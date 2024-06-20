We’re Hiring!

Apply for a staff position with the Dalhousie Gazette for the 2024-25 publishing year!
Check out the available positions below and click the job title for a link to the full job description and application requirements. Please note all applicants must be Dalhousie or King’s students.
For questions related to the hiring process, please contact chair@dalgazette.com. The editor-in-chief, director of finance and operations and managing editor applications are due July 5. All other applications are due July 12.
Director of Finance and Operations
Director of Marketing and Growth
Page Designer
Recent Comments