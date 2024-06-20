Wednesday, July 3, 2024
HomeNewsWe're Hiring!
Uncategorized

We’re Hiring!

Dalhousie Gazette Staff
By Dalhousie Gazette Staff
0 views

Apply for a staff position with the Dalhousie Gazette for the 2024-25 publishing year!

Check out the available positions below and click the job title for a link to the full job description and application requirements. Please note all applicants must be Dalhousie or King’s students.

For questions related to the hiring process, please contact chair@dalgazette.com. The editor-in-chief, director of finance and operations and managing editor applications are due July 5. All other applications are due July 12.

Editor-in-chief

Managing editor

Director of Finance and Operations

News editor

Opinions editor

Arts & Culture editor

Sports editor

Copyeditor

Director of Marketing and Growth

Page Designer

Previous article
Better than instant ramen?
Dalhousie Gazette Staff
Dalhousie Gazette Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

The Dalhousie Gazette is the main student publication at Dalhousie University in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. The paper first began publishing in 1868, making it the oldest continually operating student newspaper in North America followed by The Harvard Crimson and The Columbia Daily Spectator

Contact us: admin@dalgazette.com

FOLLOW US