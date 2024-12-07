A Bengali girl’s top three Bollywood movies

My first introduction to the world of entertainment came from my mother, a woman whose love for Bollywood was boundless. Whether it was an action-packed thriller or a heartwarming rom-com, weekends were always dedicated to our ritual of watching a movie together. On Friday mornings, I’d eagerly scan the newspaper, hoping to catch a glimpse of the movie lineup, wondering what cinematic adventure awaited us.

As the movie played, my mom would explain the plot or share her thoughts on the performances — especially when it came to Shah Rukh Khan, an actor she absolutely loves. For years, I soaked in Bollywood as not just a form of entertainment but as a shared experience with my mother, one that shaped my perspective on entertainment, storytelling and culture.

So, here’s a guide to the top three Bollywood films, straight from a Bengali girl who spent 15 years living and breathing Bollywood — one movie, one weekend, at a time.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011): living in the moment

Undoubtedly my favourite Bollywood movie of all time, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara explores the balance between life’s expectations and reality. The film follows three high school friends who reunite for an unforgettable bachelor trip across Spain. It evokes nostalgia and reminds us that holding on to friendships can help navigate life’s complexities, even as adults.

Each relationship is complex and each character beautifully flawed, with their own unique struggles. What makes this movie so special is its message about living in the moment. It teaches us that sometimes the best things in life aren’t part of an exhaustive plan but are the spontaneous, small moments we often overlook.

The film embodies its title, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara — “You only live once.” In a world filled with to-do lists and meticulously crafted goals, this movie is a reminder to embrace the present, savor the journey and let go of the pressure to always have everything figured out.

Veer-Zaara (2004): the timeless power of love

A stark contrast to the previous film on my list, Veer-Zaara is a timeless tale of love that transcends boundaries. The film delves into the complexities of a forbidden love between two individuals from different countries, cultures and religions. At its core, Veer-Zaara is about how love can overcome anything, remaining pure and unwavering despite the obstacles. The film follows Veer, who spends years imprisoned in a foreign land, clinging to the hope of reuniting with his beloved, Zaara. As the story unfolds across decades, it shows the sacrifices made for love, transcending political and social barriers.

Veer-Zaara highlights the timeless power of love through pain, loss and separation. It taught me that sometimes holding on to hope is all we can do, and that love, no matter how complicated, is worth the wait.

Devdas (2002): the tragedy of lost love

Devdas is truly a cinematic masterpiece, exploring unrequited love, heartbreak and self-destruction. The story follows the life of Devdas, whose love for his childhood sweetheart, Paro, is doomed by family and societal pressures. The film is a poignant portrayal of how unfulfilled desires can consume the soul, leading to sorrow and excess.

Devdas is torn between love and duty, unable to reconcile his feelings for Paro with the expectations placed upon him. As their love story spirals into separation, Devdas’s descent into self-destruction becomes a tragic example of the consequences of forsaking true love for societal norms. What makes Devdas so enduring is its exploration of human frailty and the complex emotional terrain between devotion and despair.

A legacy of lessons

South Asian cinema, particularly Bollywood, has always been an influential part of my life, a lens through which I’ve understood the world. These movies have sparked conversations with my mother, created memories and taught me lessons I carry with me every day. They are not just stories on screen, they are reflections of my own experiences, joys and struggles.

Bollywood, with its vibrant storytelling and emotional depth, will always hold a special place in my heart. The world of Bollywood is vast and ever-evolving, but it will always bring me back to those weekends with my mother when cinema became more than just entertainment — it became a part of my heart.