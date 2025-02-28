Easy eats: Chicken sandwiches and mac n’ cheese

Sometimes you just need a comforting meal after a long day; something hot, crunchy, cheesy and delicious. That’s what this meal is. A crunchy chicken sandwich with all the fixin’s, served with a side of creamy, stringy mac and cheese, with some broccoli thrown in to ease the guilt. It’s the kind of food that makes you forget about midterms, group work and the endless list of things that reside on your desk.
There’s something about the contrast that is just right — the crunch of the breaded chicken on a soft toasted bun, with creamy mac and cheese on the side. Comforting and familiar, with a touch of nostalgia. And, to top it all off, since you’re making it yourself, you can make sure everything is just how you like it. Extra pickles? Perfect. More cheese in the pasta? Checked.
And the greatest part? It’s absurdly easy to prepare, as usual! Toss the chicken into the oven, boil the noodles, whip together a creamy cheese sauce and suddenly you’ve got a plate of food that’s reminiscent of a hard-earned reward. Want to feed some friends? Need to reward yourself after a long day? Feeling in the mood for something other than another instant ramen? This recipe is ready to serve you.
Recipe ingredients
- 2 chicken breasts
- 2 cups bread crumbs
- Chopped lettuce, pickles, mayonnaise and ketchup (for topping)
- Burger buns
- 1 egg, whisked
- 4 cups dried pasta
- 1⁄2 cup salt, plus extra for seasoning
- Water
- 3⁄4 cup flour
- 3 cups shredded cheese
- 1⁄2 cooking oil
- 1 cup broccoli, chopped
- 1 1⁄2 cups milk
Preparation instructions
- Preheat the oven to 375 F and bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add 1⁄2 cup of salt to the water. Meanwhile, slice each chicken breast in half lengthwise to make two thinner cutlets. Dip each cutlet into the whisked egg, ensuring it’s fully coated, then drench in breadcrumbs until evenly covered. Place the breaded chicken on a baking sheet and bake for 15-20 minutes, or until golden brown and cooked through.
- Once the water is boiling, stir in the dry pasta and cook until al dente, following the package instructions.
- While the pasta is cooking, heat a separate saucepan. Combine oil, flour and chopped broccoli over medium heat. Stir constantly and cook for about two minutes, allowing the flour to cook out.
- Slowly add the milk to the broccoli mixture, stirring continuously until the sauce begins to thicken. Once thickened, add the shredded cheese and stir until fully melted and smooth. Drain the cooked pasta, and mix it into the cheese sauce, ensuring every piece is well-coated. Adjust seasoning if needed.
- Toast the burger buns while the pasta finishes. Once the chicken is done, assemble the sandwiches with lettuce, pickles, mayonnaise and ketchup. Serve hot with a generous helping of creamy, cheesy pasta on the side. Enjoy!
