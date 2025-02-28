Easy eats: Chicken sandwiches and mac n’ cheese

Sometimes you just need a comforting meal after a long day; something hot, crunchy, cheesy and delicious. That’s what this meal is. A crunchy chicken sandwich with all the fixin’s, served with a side of creamy, stringy mac and cheese, with some broccoli thrown in to ease the guilt. It’s the kind of food that makes you forget about midterms, group work and the endless list of things that reside on your desk.

There’s something about the contrast that is just right — the crunch of the breaded chicken on a soft toasted bun, with creamy mac and cheese on the side. Comforting and familiar, with a touch of nostalgia. And, to top it all off, since you’re making it yourself, you can make sure everything is just how you like it. Extra pickles? Perfect. More cheese in the pasta? Checked.

And the greatest part? It’s absurdly easy to prepare, as usual! Toss the chicken into the oven, boil the noodles, whip together a creamy cheese sauce and suddenly you’ve got a plate of food that’s reminiscent of a hard-earned reward. Want to feed some friends? Need to reward yourself after a long day? Feeling in the mood for something other than another instant ramen? This recipe is ready to serve you.

Recipe ingredients

2 chicken breasts

2 cups bread crumbs

Chopped lettuce, pickles, mayonnaise and ketchup (for topping)

Burger buns

1 egg, whisked

4 cups dried pasta

1⁄2 cup salt, plus extra for seasoning

Water

3⁄4 cup flour

3 cups shredded cheese

1⁄2 cooking oil

1 cup broccoli, chopped

1 1⁄2 cups milk

Preparation instructions