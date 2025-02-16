Love dishes: Marry me chicken with crispy roasted potatoes

Valentine’s Day is officially here. Though, at this point in the semester, finding the time (and energy) to plan the perfect romantic evening can feel a little overwhelming. But, of course, you still want to impress your date. The perfect meal strikes a balance — delicious, elegant and just challenging enough to showcase your effort, yet simple enough for anyone to master. You could, of course, go with the classics — spaghetti and meatballs, chocolate-covered strawberries or a candlelit steak dinner — but, let’s be honest, those are a little cliché. Spaghetti has been done repeatedly since Lady and the Tramp first hit screens in 1955. Why not shake things up and make this Valentine’s Day one to remember?

As your personal chef, I’d go with “marry me chicken” for this year. It’s a dish that is practically designed to impress. Enjoy a five-star meal without the price of a five-star restaurant. Whether you’re cooking for that special someone, or your special self, this recipe has you covered.

The chicken in this dish is to die for, served on a bed of warm rice with roasted spiced potatoes, all intended to feel like a warm hug. The dish simmers in a garlic parmesan cream sauce with sun-dried tomatoes and herbs, leaving it bursting with flavour and not too difficult to pull off. Pair this dish with a thick-cut slice of fresh bread and a glass of wine, and you’ve got a restaurant-quality meal on your hands — or in your bowls, rather.

So, if you’re looking to impress your date, or just yourself, skip the crowded restaurants and cook up something that says “I care” with every bite. Who knows? It might just be the start of something special. And hey, if this meal helps you lock things down, I’ll happily take credit as your official wingman. Just save me a plate.

Recipe ingredients

Chicken:

3 large boneless, skinless chicken breasts, sliced into thin cutlets

Flour

Olive oil

Unsalted butter

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 cup chicken stock

1 cup heavy whipping cream

1⁄2 cup grated parmesan cheese

1 teaspoon chili flakes

1⁄4 teaspoon oregano

1⁄4 teaspoon thyme

1⁄3 cup sun-dried tomatoes, chopped

2 cups cooked rice

Potatoes:

24 oz baby potatoes, cleaned and halved

Olive oil

2 teaspoons garlic powder

1 teaspoon oregano

1 small onion, finely chopped

Handful grated parmesan cheese

Pinch of salt

Preparation instructions