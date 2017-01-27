Arts & Culture

Dalhousie Gazette Podcast: Anything but Trump

The biggest, best, greatest podcast never to mention an orange president

Dalhousie Gazette Podcast: Anything but Trump photo by : Patrick Fulgencio
Not a political statement.
written by Charlotte MacDonald, Jennifer Lee, Luke MacDonald and Mathew Kahansky
January 27, 2017 3:43 pm

We recorded on Inauguration Day and decided to give you a break from all the craziness that is American politics. Instead, we talked about that craziness of Halifax and our lives. Tune in to hear about an encounter with a raunchy musician (spoiler alert: he has a song called Ram Ranch) and lucid dreaming. Plus, everyone’s favourite Barenaked Ladies song (not that one, the other one).

 

Host: Jennifer Lee
Guests: Mathew Kahansky, Charlotte McDonald
Edits: Luke MacDonald