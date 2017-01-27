Dalhousie Gazette Podcast: Anything but Trump

We recorded on Inauguration Day and decided to give you a break from all the craziness that is American politics. Instead, we talked about that craziness of Halifax and our lives. Tune in to hear about an encounter with a raunchy musician (spoiler alert: he has a song called Ram Ranch) and lucid dreaming. Plus, everyone’s favourite Barenaked Ladies song (not that one, the other one).

Host: Jennifer Lee

Guests: Mathew Kahansky, Charlotte McDonald

Edits: Luke MacDonald