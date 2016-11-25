Ramen. Two syllables so juicy they make the mouth water.

Like many of my university peers, I too have treated my lil’ taste buds to the splendour of the classic salty noodle bowl that is ramen.

Mr. Noodles, Ichiban, $0.29 Compliments ramen, Thai street vendor ramen – you name it, I ate it.

It’s time to take it to a new level.

I was inspired when I once watched my roommate throw away the sacred, small, silver packet of salt and sauced her noodles with a spaghetti marinara. It was that moment when I realized I’d been doing my ramen all wrong.

As a fan of the classics, I wanted some hearty mac n’ cheese for a major study session and out of a refusal to go to the grocery store for noodles – lo and behold Ramen Mac n’ Cheese.

Mac n’ cheese is a classic university meal. So is ramen.

Why not do BOTH? Together.

Here’s what you do:

Act like you’re going to cook ramen as per usual.

Boil the water then add 3 packages of ramen noodles without the salt packages.

Cook noodles for ONE MINUTE only. Trust me.

Drain and rinse those baddies under cold water.

Heat 1 tbsp. butter in a large saucepan then add 1 tbsp. flour.

Cook for 1 minute.

Add 1 cup of milk and keep heating until the mixture becomes frothy and thick.

Reduce the heat to LOW and gradually add 2 cups of cheese.

Increase the heat to medium and stir in the ramen noodles.

Cook for about 1-2 minutes and add more milk if you’d like the sauce looser.

For more punch add sriracha or other hot sauce as desired. Or try adding bread crumbs and paprika on top.

Enjoy serving this dish at any winter parties or to get you through finals season.